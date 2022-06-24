Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    HANA   TH0324B10Z01

HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HANA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-22
39.75 THB    0.00%
Hana Microelectronics Public : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 3 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

06/24/2022 | 07:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 3 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

Security Symbol: HANA13C2206B, HMPR13C2206A, VGI13C2206B

Announcement Details

Subject

Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement

Data as of

24-Jun-2022

Maturity date

29-Jun-2022

Expense of exercise (Baht)

0.00

DW Symbol

Conversion ratio per

Underlying asset price

Exercise price (Baht)

Net cash settlement

unit

(Baht)

amount (Baht)

HANA13C2206B

0.11354

40.50

80.246

0.00

HMPR13C2206A

0.38946

13.00

17.776

0.00

VGI13C2206B

0.50186

5.15

6.725

0.00

Remark

  1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate
  2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

Signature ________________________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to

the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Hana Microelectronics pcl published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 848 M 757 M 757 M
Net income 2022 2 050 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
Net cash 2022 6 621 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 31 994 M 902 M 902 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 39,75 THB
Average target price 56,33 THB
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard David Han Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Moong Chu Hui Director
Terrence Philip Weir Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & EVP
John Thompson Chairman
Insuk Kim VP-Technologies & Products Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANA MICROELECTRONICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-55.08%902
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.06%423 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION-44.83%409 657
BROADCOM INC.-25.37%200 334
INTEL CORPORATION-27.36%152 834
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-19.81%140 718