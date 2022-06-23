Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Hanall Biopharma Co.,Ltd
  News
  Summary
    A009420   KR7009420001

HANALL BIOPHARMA CO.,LTD

(A009420)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
15600.00 KRW   -1.27%
06/15Tranche Update on Hanall Biopharma Co.,Ltd's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 10, 2022.
CI
06/10Hanall Biopharma Co.,Ltd's Equity Buyback announced on March 10, 2022, has expired with 519,451 shares, representing 1.01% for KRW 10,000.02 million.
CI
04/12HanAll Biopharma and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Invest in Turn Biotechnologies to Expand Growth Initiative
AQ
Hanall Biopharma : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock
1. Number of shares to be disposed of Common stock 3,628
Different classes of stocks -
2. Disposal price of shares (KRW) Common stock 15,800
Different classes of stocks -
3. Estimated disposal amount (KRW) Common stock 57,322,400
Different classes of stocks -
4. Scheduled disposal period Start date 2022-06-22
End date 2022-06-28
5. Purpose of disposal Stock Grant to executive according to the annual salary contract
6. Disposal method Disposal in exchange (shrs.) -
Off-hours block trading (shrs.) -
Disposal in OTC (shrs.) -
Others (shrs.) 3,628
7. Entrusted brokerage company -
8. Treasury stock holdings before disposal Acquisition within profits available for dividends (shrs.) Common stock 1,553,822 Ratio(%) 2.97
Different classes of stocks - Ratio(%) -
Acquisition for other reasons (shrs.) Common stock - Ratio(%) -
Different classes of stocks - Ratio(%) -
9. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-06-22
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 3
Absent (No.) 0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
10. Limit of buying order per day Common stock -
Different classes of stocks -
11. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions - The 3. Estimated disposal amount above is the amount obtained by multiplying the closing price of 15,800 won on the day before the resolution of the board of directors by 3,628 shares, the number of stocks expected to be disposed of.
- On March 10, 2022, the Company reached the decision to acquire 10 billion won worth of treasury stocks with a view to stabilize the stock price and enhance the shareholder value, and submitted the 'Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Stock' on June 15, 2022.
This disposal of treasury stocks was intended to issue treasury stocks as bonuses for the executives and employees, and is not applicable under the 'cases where the disposal (termination) is prohibited for 6 months after the acquisition of treasury stocks (execution of a trust contract, etc.).'
【Holding Amount of Treasury Stock before Decision on Treasury Stock Disposal】
(in shrs.)
Methods of acquisition Type of shares Beginning balance Change Closing balance Remarks
Acquisition (+) Disposal (-) Share retirement (-)
Amount of shares acquired within profits available for dividends Direct Acquisition Direct acquisition in exchange Common stock 1,034,371 519,451 - - 1,553,822 - On March 10, 2022, the Company reached the decision to acquire 10 billion won worth of treasury stocks with a view to stabilize the stock price and enhance the shareholder value, acquired 519,451 stocks from March 11 to June 10. For more information, please refer to the 'Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Stock' disclosed on June 15, 2022.
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Direct acquisition in OTC Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Tender offer Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Sub total (a) Common stock 1,034,371 519,451 - - 1,553,822 -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Acquisition by trust contract Number of shares indirectly held through trust contracts Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Number of shares directly held Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Sub total (b) Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Amount of shares acquired for other reasons (c) Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Total (a+b+c) Common stock 1,034,371 519,451 - - 1,553,822 -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -

Disclaimer

Hanall BioPharma Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
