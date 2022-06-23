Hanall Biopharma : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock

11. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions

- The 3. Estimated disposal amount above is the amount obtained by multiplying the closing price of 15,800 won on the day before the resolution of the board of directors by 3,628 shares, the number of stocks expected to be disposed of.

- On March 10, 2022, the Company reached the decision to acquire 10 billion won worth of treasury stocks with a view to stabilize the stock price and enhance the shareholder value, and submitted the 'Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Stock' on June 15, 2022.

This disposal of treasury stocks was intended to issue treasury stocks as bonuses for the executives and employees, and is not applicable under the 'cases where the disposal (termination) is prohibited for 6 months after the acquisition of treasury stocks (execution of a trust contract, etc.).'