Hanall Biopharma : Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Decision on Disposal of Treasury Stock
1. Number of shares to be disposed of
Common stock
3,628
Different classes of stocks
-
2. Disposal price of shares (KRW)
Common stock
15,800
Different classes of stocks
-
3. Estimated disposal amount (KRW)
Common stock
57,322,400
Different classes of stocks
-
4. Scheduled disposal period
Start date
2022-06-22
End date
2022-06-28
5. Purpose of disposal
Stock Grant to executive according to the annual salary contract
6. Disposal method
Disposal in exchange (shrs.)
-
Off-hours block trading (shrs.)
-
Disposal in OTC (shrs.)
-
Others (shrs.)
3,628
7. Entrusted brokerage company
-
8. Treasury stock holdings before disposal
Acquisition within profits available for dividends (shrs.)
Common stock
1,553,822
Ratio(%)
2.97
Different classes of stocks
-
Ratio(%)
-
Acquisition for other reasons (shrs.)
Common stock
-
Ratio(%)
-
Different classes of stocks
-
Ratio(%)
-
9. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-06-22
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
3
Absent (No.)
0
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
10. Limit of buying order per day
Common stock
-
Different classes of stocks
-
11. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The 3. Estimated disposal amount above is the amount obtained by multiplying the closing price of 15,800 won on the day before the resolution of the board of directors by 3,628 shares, the number of stocks expected to be disposed of.
- On March 10, 2022, the Company reached the decision to acquire 10 billion won worth of treasury stocks with a view to stabilize the stock price and enhance the shareholder value, and submitted the 'Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Stock' on June 15, 2022.
This disposal of treasury stocks was intended to issue treasury stocks as bonuses for the executives and employees, and is not applicable under the 'cases where the disposal (termination) is prohibited for 6 months after the acquisition of treasury stocks (execution of a trust contract, etc.).'
【Holding Amount of Treasury Stock before Decision on Treasury Stock Disposal】
(in shrs.)
Methods of acquisition
Type of shares
Beginning balance
Change
Closing balance
Remarks
Acquisition (+)
Disposal (-)
Share retirement (-)
Amount of shares acquired within profits available for dividends
Direct Acquisition
Direct acquisition in exchange
Common stock
1,034,371
519,451
-
-
1,553,822
- On March 10, 2022, the Company reached the decision to acquire 10 billion won worth of treasury stocks with a view to stabilize the stock price and enhance the shareholder value, acquired 519,451 stocks from March 11 to June 10. For more information, please refer to the 'Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Stock' disclosed on June 15, 2022.
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Direct acquisition in OTC
Common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tender offer
Common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sub total (a)
Common stock
1,034,371
519,451
-
-
1,553,822
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition by trust contract
Number of shares indirectly held through trust contracts
