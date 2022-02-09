Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/09 12:10:44 am
0.325 AUD   -2.99%
05:59pHANCOCK & GORE : Application for quotation of securities - HNG
PU
02/02HGL Limited Announces Change of Registered Office's Address
CI
02/02HGL Limited has Changed its Name to Hancock & Gore Ltd
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hancock & Gore : Application for quotation of securities - HNG

02/09/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

HANCOCK & GORE LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 10, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

HNG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

23,003,022

10/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

HANCOCK & GORE LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

25009657961

1.3

ASX issuer code

HNG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B



Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

26-Nov-2021 10:36

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

HNG

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details



ASX +security code and description

HNG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

10/2/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.



Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

23,003,022



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.33000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HGL Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,43 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
Net income 2021 15,6 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2021 15,4 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,57x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 80,2 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float -
