The board of H&G announced the appointment of Steven Doyle as a Non-Executive Director of H&G, effective 21 November 2023. Steven has extensive experience as an executive, investor and director and has been Executive Chairman of Mountcastle since March 2023. Steven was previously CEO of ASX Listed Lovisa and Managing Director Leisure Division of Super Retail Group where he developed the Boating Camping Fishing (BCF) chain across Australia and New Zealand.

Steven invested $2.0 million into Mountcastle during the year and will be rolling that investment into H&G shares as part of H&G's recently agreed move to 100% ownership of Mountcastle.