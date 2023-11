Hancock & Gore Limited is an investment company. It invests in small to medium sized businesses. Its principal activities are management of a diversified investment strategy with the objective of delivering consistent dividends and long-term capital growth. It provides business management skills and equity capital to leverage these growth opportunities. Its business units include Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed equities, private equity, income strategy, and direct property. Its ASX-listed equities include assistance with recapitalizing ASX-listed companies to assist in either strategic acquisitions or refinancing. Its private equity includes a portfolio of investments in private businesses that provide an important source of dividends, capital growth and candidates for initial public offerings or mergers and acquisitions activity. It targets direct property investments. It holds an investment in Mountcastle, a manufacturer, and a retailer of customized uniforms.