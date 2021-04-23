Hancock Jaffe Laboratories : Principal Investigator Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa Presents VenoValve One Year First-In-Human Data at Charing Cross International Symposium

April 23, 2021

Hancock Jaffe Principal Investigator Dr.

Jorge Hernando Ulloa Presents VenoValve

One Year First-In-Human Data at Charing

Cross International Symposium

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE /April 23, 2021 /Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.(NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa, the Principal Investigator for HJLI's first-inhumanVenoValve® study in Bogota, Colombia, presented one year data this past week at the Charing Cross International Symposium. The Charing Cross International Symposium is the longest-running vascular and endovascular global symposium in Europe and is attended by the world's leading experts in vascular and endovascular medicine.

Patients in the first-in-human study demonstrated significant improvement in all study endpoints including an aggregate 54% improvement in reflux (the backwards flow of blood), a 56% improvement in disease manifestations, as measured by venous clinical severity scores ("rVCSS"), and a 76% improvement in pain, as measured on a visual analog scale ("VAS"), all one-year post VenoValve surgery when compared to pre-surgery levels. Patients also experienced dramatic venous ulcer healing, with no ulcer recurrences. Quality of life scores for the first-in-human patients showed statistically significant improvement as measured by VEINES, and safety incidences were non-device related and were minimal.

Dr. Marc H. Glickman, Hancock Jaffe's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer stated, "There continues to be significant worldwide interest in the VenoValve and the progress we are making in treating Chronic Venous Insufficiency. As the world emerges from the COVID pandemic, we will continue to update our progress at leading vascular conferences whether virtually or in person."

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) occurs when valves inside the veins of the leg fail, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction (reflux) and venous hypertension. This results in leg swelling, pain, open sores (venous ulcers) and reduced mobility for patients. CVI is a debilitating condition that can make everyday tasks such as bathing, sleeping and walking extremely difficult for patients. The current standard of care for deep venous CVI sufferers consists of compression garments and leg elevation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Hancock Jaffe's Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to begin the U.S. pivotal trial for the VenoValve. The SAVVE (Surgical Anti-refluxVenous Valve Endoprosthesis) trial will be a prospective, non-blinded, single arm, multi-center study of 75 CVI patients enrolled at up to 20 U.S. centers. Primary effectiveness and safety endpoints for the SAVVE study will mirror those used in the first-in-human trial including a reduction in reflux at six months, and the absence of major adverse events (MAEs) (mortality, deep wound infection, major bleeding,