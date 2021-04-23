Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HJLI

HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.

(HJLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories : Principal Investigator Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa Presents VenoValve One Year First-In-Human Data at Charing Cross International Symposium

04/23/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 23, 2021

Hancock Jaffe Principal Investigator Dr.

Jorge Hernando Ulloa Presents VenoValve

One Year First-In-Human Data at Charing

Cross International Symposium

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE /April 23, 2021 /Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.(NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa, the Principal Investigator for HJLI's first-inhumanVenoValve® study in Bogota, Colombia, presented one year data this past week at the Charing Cross International Symposium. The Charing Cross International Symposium is the longest-running vascular and endovascular global symposium in Europe and is attended by the world's leading experts in vascular and endovascular medicine.

Patients in the first-in-human study demonstrated significant improvement in all study endpoints including an aggregate 54% improvement in reflux (the backwards flow of blood), a 56% improvement in disease manifestations, as measured by venous clinical severity scores ("rVCSS"), and a 76% improvement in pain, as measured on a visual analog scale ("VAS"), all one-year post VenoValve surgery when compared to pre-surgery levels. Patients also experienced dramatic venous ulcer healing, with no ulcer recurrences. Quality of life scores for the first-in-human patients showed statistically significant improvement as measured by VEINES, and safety incidences were non-device related and were minimal.

Dr. Marc H. Glickman, Hancock Jaffe's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer stated, "There continues to be significant worldwide interest in the VenoValve and the progress we are making in treating Chronic Venous Insufficiency. As the world emerges from the COVID pandemic, we will continue to update our progress at leading vascular conferences whether virtually or in person."

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) occurs when valves inside the veins of the leg fail, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction (reflux) and venous hypertension. This results in leg swelling, pain, open sores (venous ulcers) and reduced mobility for patients. CVI is a debilitating condition that can make everyday tasks such as bathing, sleeping and walking extremely difficult for patients. The current standard of care for deep venous CVI sufferers consists of compression garments and leg elevation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Hancock Jaffe's Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to begin the U.S. pivotal trial for the VenoValve. The SAVVE (Surgical Anti-refluxVenous Valve Endoprosthesis) trial will be a prospective, non-blinded, single arm, multi-center study of 75 CVI patients enrolled at up to 20 U.S. centers. Primary effectiveness and safety endpoints for the SAVVE study will mirror those used in the first-in-human trial including a reduction in reflux at six months, and the absence of major adverse events (MAEs) (mortality, deep wound infection, major bleeding,

ipsilateral deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism) at thirty (30) days post implantation. Secondary endpoints include disease manifestations (rVCSS), pain perception (VAS), ulcer healing and recurrence, quality of life measurements and the absence of MAEs throughout the study.

Following IDE approval, Hancock Jaffe has begun to seek institutional review board (IRB) and other necessary approvals from the potential SAVVE sites and will soon begin site training. The company expects the first implantation for the SAVVE study to occur at the beginning of the third quarter.

The VenoValve is an implantable valve designed to restore proper directional blood flow for patients with CVI of the deep veins of the leg, a condition that afflicts approximately 2.4 million patients in the U.S. and for which there are currently no effective treatments.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories(Nasdaq: HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue-based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. HJLI currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValveÒ, a porcine-based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency, and the CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue-basedoff-the-shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward- looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to our liquidity and future cash position, the timing of filing of our IDE application and beginning patient enrollment, and the VenoValve's ability to fill the unmet medical needs of CVI sufferers) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc. michelle@chronic-comm.com

(310) 902-1274

SOURCE: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/641998/Hancock-Jaffe-Principal-Investigator-Dr-Jorge- Hernando-Ulloa-Presents-VenoValve-One-Year-First-In-Human-Data-at-Charing-Cross- International-Symposium

Disclaimer

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 16:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.
12:48pHANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES  : Principal Investigator Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa Pr..
PU
04/07HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES  : Awarded Patent for Device Targeting Chronic Venous..
MT
04/07HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES  : First U.S. Patent Issues on Hancock Jaffe VenoValv..
PU
04/05HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES  : Obtains FDA Approval to Begin Pivotal Trial of Ven..
MT
04/05HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES  : Receives IDE Approval To Begin VenoValve U.S. Pivo..
PU
03/31HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
03/08HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES  : Submits IDE Application to FDA for VenoValve U.S. ..
PU
02/24HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
02/12HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
02/11HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES  : Completes $41 Million Public Offering
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,1 M 52,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 6,13 $
Spread / Highest target 357%
Spread / Average Target 357%
Spread / Lowest Target 357%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Andrew Berman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig T. Glynn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc H. Glickman Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Hamed Alavi Vice President-Research, Development & Quality
Francis Duhay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.-29.13%52
NOVOCURE LIMITED15.12%20 400
MASIMO CORPORATION-8.58%13 495
PENUMBRA, INC.64.34%10 483
GETINGE AB41.33%8 766
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-20.61%7 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ