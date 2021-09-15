Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HJLI   US41015N3044

HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.

(HJLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories : to Host Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on September 21, 2021

09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 15, 2021

Hancock Jaffe to Host Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on September 21, 2021

Conference call with live video webcast to be held on Tuesday, September 21st at 4:30 p.m. ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 /Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.(NASDAQ:HJLI) ("Hancock Jaffe" or the "Company"), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that Hancock Jaffe management will host a corporate update conference call with a live video webcast on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

As part of the call, management will discuss VenoValve's continued development and other ongoing corporate initiatives. The call will be led by Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of Hancock Jaffe, who will be joined by Dr. Marc Glickman, Chief Medical Officer of Hancock Jaffe. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9708 (domestic) or (201) 689-8259 (international). The live webcast will be accessible on the IR Calendarpage of the Investorssection of the Hancock Jaffe website, www.hancockjaffe.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories(NASDAQ:HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue-based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. HJLI currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve®, a porcine-based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency, and the CoreoGraft®, a bovine tissue-basedoff-the-shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC HJLI@jtcir.com

(833) 475-8247

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc. michelle@chronic-comm.com

(310) 902-1274

SOURCE: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Disclaimer

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.
08:12aHANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES : to Host Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcas..
PU
09/08HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, F..
AQ
09/07HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES : Launches $20 Million Registered Direct Offering
MT
09/07HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES : Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Pr..
PU
08/20HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES : 2021 SVS Presentation
PU
08/19HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES : Presents New Positive Two-Year VenoValve Data at th..
PU
08/12HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES : Market Offering Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
08/12HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, F..
AQ
08/11Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
08/11HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES : Note 2 - Going Concern and Management's Liquidity P..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,0 M 71,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,18 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 218%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Andrew Berman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig T. Glynn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc H. Glickman Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Hamed Alavi Vice President-Research, Development & Quality
Francis Duhay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES, INC.-5.43%71
MASIMO CORPORATION1.21%14 955
NOVOCURE LIMITED-27.14%13 037
GETINGE AB89.07%11 522
PENUMBRA, INC.64.45%10 527
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-12.22%8 166