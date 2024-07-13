BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm, has again recommended Hancock Whitney as one of America's strongest, safest financial institutions.

Based on financial data for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, BauerFinancial, Inc., recently tapped the 125-year-old Hancock Whitney as one of the country's most financially sound financial institutions for the 139th consecutive quarter, placing Hancock Whitney among the top 25% of all banks and credit unions in the United States.

"Life has changed dramatically over the past few years, but the commitment of community banks such as Hancock Whitney has never wavered. They understand that a client's worth is much greater than the size of their bank account. They believe in relationships that help grow and maintain communities. They take pride in helping clients thrive and in investing in the success of people and communities," said BauerFinancial, Inc., President Karen Dorway.

BauerFinancial, Inc., has recommended Hancock Whitney based on the bank's trademark strength and stability for the past 34.75 years - almost as long as BauerFinancial, Inc., has been rating financial institutions. The firm's quarterly bank ratings come out during the quarter following the rating period. No institution can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial, Inc., rating.

Founded in 1983, BauerFinancial, Inc., is based in Coral Gables, Florida. Using financial data reported to regulators each quarter, BauerFinancial, Inc., applies a proprietary rating system similar to the CAMELS model regulators use to consider capital adequacy, asset quality, management quality, earnings, liquidity, and sensitivity to market risk. Consumers can review bank ratings free at www.bauerfinancial.com.

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, and Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the greater metropolitan areas of Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com