Hancock Whitney Corporation : Shares Update on Post-Hurricane Ida Response in Affected Areas

08/30/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
Company’s operational and client-facing systems functioning and performing well

Executives at Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC), parent company of Hancock Whitney Bank (“Hancock Whitney”) issued updates today on the company’s status following Hurricane Ida.

On August 29, 2021, Category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall in south Louisiana, affecting clients, associates, and several markets from southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. With a Gulf South business footprint spanning Texas to Florida, including a sizeable south Louisiana presence, Hancock Whitney has deep experience in storm-related business continuity. The company launched its sustainability protocol preemptively on Friday, August 27. Upon Hurricane Ida’s landfall, Hancock Whitney activated post-storm recovery efforts to ensure client and associate welfare and restoration of business operations in affected markets.

The company’s operational and client-facing systems are 100 percent functional and performing well, leaders said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by this storm,” said Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston. “Our first concern is the safety of our clients and associates. As we have done for generations and through similar disasters, we have already initiated efforts to ensure our commitment to serve our clients and help our communities is in full effect. Ironically, 16 years ago to the day, a different Category 4 storm, Hurricane Katrina, left significant damage in our coastal markets which led to similar recovery and rebuilding. Today, as we begin post-Hurricane Ida recovery and rebuilding, we at Hancock Whitney are well positioned to use what we learned after Hurricane Katrina to lead and partner with others throughout recovery and rebuilding from Hurricane Ida. Our strength and stability are hallmarks of our company, and we will move forward together with our clients and communities to rebuild together.”

As of today, all Hancock Whitney financial centers in Louisiana remain closed, primarily because of power outages, infrastructure issues, and the storm’s slow path. The company’s Gulfport corporate headquarters, technology center, and operations centers opened without storm damage, reinforced with technological and structural enhancements the company has implemented since Hurricane Katrina. Most of the company’s Mississippi financial centers opened today; and all Hancock Whitney financial centers in Alabama, Florida, and Texas opened today for regular business hours.

“Our business recovery plans and resources were ready as soon as we saw a remote possibility of Ida affecting our Gulf Coast communities. We were very pleased that Louisiana’s rebuilt levee system and New Orleans’ enhanced water pumping services performed extremely well,” said Hairston. “Additionally, thanks to our associates’ foresight and commitment, we were able to maintain systems operations, including digital banking, mobile banking, and ATMS in areas with power and internet access.”

Hancock Whitney is communicating directly with clients and associates and teaming with local authorities and vendors to reopen damaged facilities. Clients can follow Hancock Whitney on social media (@hancockwhitney) and visit www.hancockwhitney.com/ida for updates on business hours and resources to help clients affected by Hurricane Ida.

“We live along a beautiful, vibrant Gulf Coast corridor with a rich heritage and a special way of life,” added Hairston. “Unfortunately, hurricanes are part of that life, too. At Hancock Whitney, we’ve weathered 122 years of storms and other crises side-by-side with the people and communities we serve. Each time, we come back together—stronger and better. We won’t let Hurricane Ida change the resilience that is so much a part of our region’s collective character. We are Gulf Coast Strong.”

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, and Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.


© Business Wire 2021
