Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hancock Whitney Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWC   US4101201097

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION

(HWC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35 2022-12-27 am EST
48.16 USD   -0.64%
09:16aHancock Whitney Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call January 17
BU
12/15Hancock Whitney : 4Q22 Shareholder Letter
PU
12/02HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hancock Whitney Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call January 17

12/27/2022 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 844-200-6205 or 646-904-5544, access code 950842.

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through January 24, 2023 by dialing 866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194, access code 459314.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
09:16aHancock Whitney Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host ..
BU
12/15Hancock Whitney : 4Q22 Shareholder Letter
PU
12/02HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/03HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
11/03Tranche Update on Hancock Whitney Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April ..
CI
10/27Hancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/27Hancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2022
CI
10/19Hancock Whitney Reports Higher Q3 Profit, Revenue
MT
10/19Raymond James Raises Hancock Whitney's Price Target to $61 from $58, Keeps Strong Buy R..
MT
10/18Transcript : Hancock Whitney Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 18, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 404 M - -
Net income 2022 520 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,10x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 4 154 M 4 154 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 607
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hancock Whitney Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 48,47 $
Average target price 60,67 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Hairston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Achary Senior EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jerry L. Levens Chairman
D. Shane Loper Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Cindy S. Collins Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION-3.10%4 154
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.61%140 961
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.47%67 619
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-9.87%51 203
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.81%47 960
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.85%45 668