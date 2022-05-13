Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hancock Whitney Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWC   US4101201097

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION

(HWC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 09:37:22 am EDT
46.62 USD   +1.47%
09:04aHancock Whitney Corporation to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell
BU
05/12Forbes Names Hancock Whitney Among America's Best Banks
BU
05/04HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hancock Whitney Corporation to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

05/13/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) announced today that the company has been invited to participate in the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony to open the stock market Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

John Hairston, HWC President & CEO, will lead the ceremony alongside members of the company’s Board of Directors and executive management.

Viewers can watch the opening ceremony on Facebook or the livestream at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Additional coverage of the bell-ringing will be available after the ceremony on Hancock Whitney’s social media channels found below:

facebook.com/hancockwhitney
linkedin.com/company/hancockwhitney
twitter.com/hancockwhitney
instagram.com/hancockwhitney

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
09:04aHancock Whitney Corporation to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell
BU
05/12Forbes Names Hancock Whitney Among America's Best Banks
BU
05/04HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
04/28Hancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/28Hancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend for Second Quarter 2022, Payab..
CI
04/28HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Stephens Adjusts Hancock Whitney's Price Target to $58 from $64, Keeps Equalweight Rati..
MT
04/19TRANSCRIPT : Hancock Whitney Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2022
CI
04/19Hancock Whitney Reports Higher Q1 Earnings
MT
04/19HANCOCK WHITNEY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 338 M - -
Net income 2022 494 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,15x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 3 968 M 3 968 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 543
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hancock Whitney Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 45,94 $
Average target price 63,06 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Hairston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Achary Senior EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jerry L. Levens Chairman
D. Shane Loper Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Cindy S. Collins Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION-7.86%3 968
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%153 841
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.58%70 865
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.34%61 326
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.10%60 102
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.92%58 354