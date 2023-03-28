Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hancock Whitney Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWC   US4101201097

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION

(HWC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:41:47 2023-03-28 am EDT
36.28 USD   +0.75%
09:26aHancock Whitney Corporation to announce first quarter 2023 financial results and host conference call April 18
BU
03/23Truist Securities Cuts Price Target on Hancock Whitney to $43 From $56, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/15North American Morning Briefing: Futures Deep in -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hancock Whitney Corporation to announce first quarter 2023 financial results and host conference call April 18

03/28/2023 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 888-210-2654 or 646-960-0278, access code 6914431.

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through April 25, 2023 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199, access code 6914431.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates loan production offices in Nashville, Tennessee and the greater metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
09:26aHancock Whitney Corporation to announce first quarter 2023 financial results and host c..
BU
03/23Truist Securities Cuts Price Target on Hancock Whitney to $43 From $56, Maintains Buy R..
MT
03/15North American Morning Briefing: Futures Deep in -3-
DJ
03/14Investors are starting to dream about rate cuts
MS
03/14Hancock Whitney : Proxy Statement - 2023 Annual Meeting
PU
03/14Hancock Whitney : Proxy Statement - 2022 Annual Meeting
PU
03/14Hancock Whitney : Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting
PU
03/14Hancock Whitney : 2022 Shareholder Letter
PU
03/14Hancock Whitney : 1Q23 Shareholder Letter
PU
03/14Janney Downgrades Hancock Whitney to Neutral From Buy, Price Target is $44.50
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 483 M - -
Net income 2023 500 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,25x
Yield 2023 3,13%
Capitalization 3 099 M 3 099 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 627
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hancock Whitney Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 36,01 $
Average target price 52,39 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Hairston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Achary Senior EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jerry L. Levens Chairman
D. Shane Loper Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Cindy S. Collins Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION-25.58%3 099
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%152 624
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.75%70 956
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.46%50 179
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.16%44 698
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%41 102
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer