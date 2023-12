Official HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION press release

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 888-210-2654 or 646-960-0278, access code 6914431.

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through January 23, 2024 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199, access code 6914431.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the greater metropolitan areas of Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

