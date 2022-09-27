Advanced search
    HWC   US4101201097

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION

(HWC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
46.41 USD   -1.26%
Hancock Whitney Corporation to announce third quarter 2022 financial results and host conference call October 18

09/27/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 844-200-6205 or 646-904-5544, access code 658288.

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through October 25, 2022 by dialing 866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194, access code 374610.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 377 M - -
Net income 2022 509 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,01x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 4 029 M 4 029 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 594
Free-Float 91,3%
Managers and Directors
John M. Hairston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Achary Senior EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jerry L. Levens Chairman
D. Shane Loper Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Cindy S. Collins Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION-6.48%4 029
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.07%136 854
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK15.41%68 568
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-13.53%57 874
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-12.03%48 730
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.89%48 206