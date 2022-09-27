Hancock Whitney Corporation to announce third quarter 2022 financial results and host conference call October 18

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 844-200-6205 or 646-904-5544, access code 658288.

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through October 25, 2022 by dialing 866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194, access code 374610.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

