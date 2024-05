Handelsinvest Danmark, formerly Midtinvest Danmark (the Fund) is a Denmark-based investment trust. It is engaged in making specialty investments in companies listed on the OMX Copenhagen Cap index (OMXCCAP). As of February 29, 2012, the Fund's main shareholdings were placed in companies operating in the sectors of financial services (26.7%), health (24.2%) and consumer goods (18.9%), and its main shareholdings included Carlsberg (10.8%), Novo Nordisk (9.4%), Danske Bank (8.4%) and Topdanmark (4.5%). Handelsinvest Danmark is a division of Investeringsforeningen Handelsinvest, a shareholder association operating in Denmark.

