Hands Form : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS

Hands Form Holdings limited ܩอᔮછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 1920)

VolUntarY annoUnCement

UnUsUal PriCe and trading VolUme moVements

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the "Board") of Hands Form Holdings Limited (the "Company").

Recently, the Board noted certain media released a report titled "Mainland tycoons turn to the Hong Kong stock market, set off a wave of new shell companies - Hands Form Technology (1920.HK) Eternity Technology (1725.HK) will have big moves after successful sales of shell companies*" (the "media report") concerning alleged changes in the ownership of the Company, which has been reprinted in other media. The Board has also noted the recent fluctuation in the price and trading volume of the shares of the Company.

To the best of the Board's best knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, the Board vigorously denies the speculations contained in the Media Report and considers them to be inaccurate and misleading. It is noted that Company did not change its stock short name and its remains HANDS FORM HLDG. The Company will consult with its legal advisers and consider if further action is necessary. The Company reserves its right to take legal action against those responsible for the relevant allegations.

Having made such enquiry with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that it is not aware of any reason that caused the fluctuation in the price and the trading volume of the shares of the Company or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong). The Company wishes to remind all shareholders and potential investors of the Company to refer to the announcements published on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk/index.htm)

and the Company's ofﬁcial website (http://www.handsform.com/en/).

* The above English translation of the original title in Chinese is for reference only

shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the false information may be intended to deliberately undermine shareholders' confidence in the Company and its management and damage the reputation of the Company. therefore, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hands Form Holdings limited

Cheung Kwok Fai adam Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cheung Kwok Fai Adam, Mr. Ng Sheung Chung and Mr. Ma Kan Sun as executive Directors, Mr. Chong Kan Kin as non-executive Director, and Mr. Pak Shek Kuen, Mr. Lo Chi Hung and Mr. Ho Kwok Lung as independent non-executive Directors.