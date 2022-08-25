Hanes® Comfort, Period.™ Underwear Offers Premium Period Protection Without the Premium Price Tag

Hanes® Introduces Comfort, Period.™ Underwear To Normalize The Conversation Around Periods And Make Period Protection More Accessible for All

Hanes® is introducing a line of accessibly-priced period underwear. The brand’s new line of Comfort, Period.™ underwear is designed to help consumers stay comfortable and confident during periods, even when sleeping, offering premium period protection without the premium period underwear price tag.

“Given recent headlines about women’s tampon shortages, Hanes® is pleased to offer a low-cost, reusable alternative to disposable period products,” said Jaye Powell, vice president, general manager for U.S. Women’s Innerwear at Hanesbrands. “Hanes® Comfort, Period.™ underwear are washable and reusable so you can wear them again and again, making them easy on your wallet and a way to help reduce waste.”

With the all-new Hanes® Comfort, Period.™ underwear, everyone can have the personal protection they deserve. Thanks to the discreet, built-in stain protection liner, Comfort, Period.™ underwear protects against leaks through its multi-layer technology to wick moisture keeping consumers dry and comfortable, while also absorbing liquid and preventing leaks. Hanes® Comfort, Period.™ underwear delivers the ultimate in leak protection for periods, postpartum, and incontinence, so consumers can always feel at ease and enjoy the freedom and confidence to go anywhere and do anything without worrying about leaks, odor or bulk. More in-depth information on Hanes® Comfort, Period.™ underwear can be found at www.hanes.com/comfortperiod.

Hanes® Comfort, Period.™ underwear for both women and girls are available now at major retailers and directly to consumers through Hanes.com and retailer websites, with 2-packs ranging in price from $10.99 to $12.99 and 3-packs from $15.99 to $19.99. The underwear line includes light (equivalent to 2 regular tampons) and moderate (equivalent to 3 regular tampons) absorbency levels, and various style offerings including bikini, brief and boy shorts.

In recent consumer testing conducted by Hanes®, Comfort, Period.™ underwear scored statistically higher on leak protection than the leading competitor in consumer wear tests. In addition, 75% of participants in the wear test agreed that wearing the Comfort, Period.™ underwear would help them feel more confident.

“We’re delighted to see the positive reception from consumers who have put Comfort, Period.™ underwear to the test,” said Powell. “We’re also thrilled to extend the Hanes® Comfort, Period.™ to younger consumers after receiving high interest from moms who noted that, at such an affordable price, this product can help give their daughters peace of mind and extra security around what has traditionally been a sensitive topic.”

The Hanes® Comfort, Period.™ launch is coupled with a new campaign created by The Martin Agency of Richmond, Va. that empowers women to talk about periods the way they should be, instead of talking around them. Campaign headlines such as “Blood Happens™”, “Periods Happen”, “Every. Body. Bleeds” and “Period Comfort For All” speak frankly to the female consumer and their period experience while introducing them to our new period underwear. The campaign will be brought to life through digital and social ads on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about Hanes® and Comfort, Period.™ visit www.Hanes.com

