Monday, July 8, 2024 01:00 PM

Download PDF Format (opens in new window)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- July 8, 2024 - HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced plans to move its corporate offices at 1000 E. Hanes Mill Rd. in Oak Summit down the road to the heart of Winston-Salem. The Park Building at 101 N. Cherry St. in the downtown area fits the Company's strategy as it focuses on strengthening its operating model, simplifying the business, and streamlining operations. The newly renovated, modernized space will provide HanesBrands associates with an energetic environment that promotes collaboration and innovation while driving its strategic growth initiatives forward.

"We are excited to have a continued presence in the city where HanesBrands began more than 120 years ago," said Steve Bratspies, CEO. "We are confident the downtown area will offer opportunities for connectivity among associates who are passionate about executing with excellence for our consumers and customers around the world. I want to thank Winston-Salem and Forsyth County leadership for their support as we begin to write a new chapter in our rich heritage, as well as our associates who are dedicated to our community and the success of our iconic brands."

"HanesBrands' commitment to Winston-Salem shows not only through the new location of its global headquarters, but also through the dedication of its associates who are so enthusiastic about volunteering in the communities where they live and work. I am excited to see the continued impact HanesBrands will have on our city," said Mayor Allen Joines.

"We appreciate the efforts by HanesBrands leaders and associates who are committed to Forsyth County, continue to support our schools, and play a role in attracting people to the area who are looking for a thriving community to call home," said Dr. Don Martin, Chair of Forsyth County Commission.

HanesBrands will vacate its current location at 1000 E. Hanes Mill Rd. and transition to 101 N. Cherry St. in early 2025. The Company has signed an agreement to sell the property on Hanes Mill Rd. to a third party that will begin to occupy part of the Oak Summit location later this year.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the Company's iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability; Maidenform, America's number one shapewear brand; and Bali, America's number one national bra brand. HBI employs 48,000 associates in approximately 30 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The Company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its Full Potential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

News Media, contact: Nicole Ducouer, (336) 986-7090