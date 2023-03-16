Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hanesbrands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBI   US4103451021

HANESBRANDS INC.

(HBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-15 pm EDT
5.210 USD   +1.76%
09:07aHanesBrands Names Lorenzo Moretti President of Champion Europe
BU
03/13Hanesbrands Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09HanesBrands Completes Refinancing of 2024 Maturities; Closes $900 Million Term Loan B Financing
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HanesBrands Names Lorenzo Moretti President of Champion Europe

03/16/2023 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that Lorenzo Moretti has been named president of Champion Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005292/en/

HanesBrands Names Lorenzo Moretti President of Champion Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

HanesBrands Names Lorenzo Moretti President of Champion Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Moretti will drive growth in the Champion brand across Europe, with a focus on continuing to elevate the business by delivering innovative products and building brand desire. He will lead the Champion Europe direct-to-consumer business and build the company’s strong position in wholesale channels. Moretti will join HanesBrands in July and will be based in Carpi, Italy.

“Delivering profitable growth in Europe is crucial to unlocking our Full Potential, and I’m thrilled to add a leader with Lorenzo’s deep experience in activewear and retail to our global Champion team,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, president, Global Activewear. “Lorenzo has a long history of leading high-performing teams and building consumer-led product and marketing strategies. I look forward to working with him as we inspire consumers around the world to determine, ‘what do you Champion?’”

Moretti brings extensive experience in the activewear category, consumer goods, marketing, e-commerce and retail. He joins HanesBrands from Dr. Martens – Airwair International Ltd, where he was EMEA president, delivering significant revenue and earnings growth while expanding in new and existing markets. Moretti led the overhaul of the company’s product and marketing strategy with a focus on the consumer.

Prior to joining Dr. Martens in 2020, Moretti served as chief executive officer at Office Holdings, Ltd, the U.K.-based fashion retailer. Earlier in his career, Moretti held senior leadership positions at Nike, where he was responsible for the company’s European football strategy and development and the company’s European direct-to-consumer business. Moretti also held senior leadership positions at Gap and Tesco.

Champion is an iconic brand with a record of innovation and style, and I’m thrilled to help unlock the enormous potential of this brand in Europe,” Moretti said. “I look forward to working with the passionate Champion Europe team as we take the brand to the next level.”

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HANESBRANDS INC.
09:07aHanesBrands Names Lorenzo Moretti President of Champion Europe
BU
03/13Hanesbrands Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financ..
AQ
03/09HanesBrands Completes Refinancing of 2024 Maturities; Closes $900 Million Term Loan B F..
BU
03/07HanesBrands Announces Exclusive Apparel Collaboration with UCLA
BU
03/07HanesBrands Announces Exclusive Apparel Collaboration with UCLA
CI
03/07Hanesbrands Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27Hanesbrands Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
02/27HanesBrands Appoints Mark Irvin to Board of Directors; Bobby J. Griffin to Retire from ..
AQ
02/27Hanesbrands Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
02/27HanesBrands Appoints Mark Irvin to Board of Directors
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANESBRANDS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 106 M - -
Net income 2023 68,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 1 820 M 1 820 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 50 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart HANESBRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hanesbrands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANESBRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,21 $
Average target price 7,45 $
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen B. Bratspies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markland Scott Lewis CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Ronald L. Nelson Lead Independent Director
Subra Goparaju Chief Information Officer
Tracy M. Preston Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANESBRANDS INC.-18.08%1 820
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE13.94%409 046
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.47%37 391
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-4.58%21 677
MONCLER S.P.A.18.34%16 652
VF CORPORATION-22.78%8 286