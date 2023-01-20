Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hanesbrands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBI   US4103451021

HANESBRANDS INC.

(HBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:38:41 2023-01-20 pm EST
7.915 USD   -0.44%
01:15pHanesBrands Provides Details for Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call
BU
01/13Hanesbrands, Wendy's rise; Delta, UnitedHealth fall
AQ
01/13HANESBRANDS UPDATES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER MICHAEL DASTUGUE AND REFINANCING PLANS; Scott Lewis to Serve as Interim CFO, effective March 1, 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HanesBrands Provides Details for Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

01/20/2023 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today provided details for its fourth-quarter 2022 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Prior to the conference call that day, HanesBrands will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Conference Call Details:
To participate via telephone, please register in advance by clicking here or using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0def97c8ec4042daad22565432ccc166

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. While it is not required, it is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

The webcast of the conference call, which will consist of prepared comments followed by a question-and-answer session, can also be accessed via the investors section of the HanesBrands corporate website, www.Hanes.com/Investors. The call is expected to conclude by 9:30 a.m. ET.

Replays of the conference call will be available via the internet. The archived online replay will be available after the call in the investors section of the HanesBrands corporate website, or by using this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z3yzrhsk

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 59,000 associates in 33 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HANESBRANDS INC.
01:15pHanesBrands Provides Details for Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor..
BU
01/13Hanesbrands, Wendy's rise; Delta, UnitedHealth fall
AQ
01/13HANESBRANDS UPDATES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF..
AQ
01/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Friday
MT
01/13Sector Update: Consumer
MT
01/13Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Hanesbrands to $8 From $7, Maintains Equalweight Ratin..
MT
01/13Bank Earnings in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Fall Premarket Friday
MT
01/13North American Morning Briefing: Big Day For Bank Earnin..
DJ
01/13Hanesbrands Gives Upbeat Fourth-Quarter Sales Guidance as Finance Chief Dastugue Depart..
MT
01/12Hanesbrands Sees Q4 Sales Above Top End of Guidance Range; Shares Jump After Hours; CFO..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANESBRANDS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 202 M - -
Net income 2022 308 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 7,65%
Capitalization 2 774 M 2 774 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart HANESBRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hanesbrands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANESBRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,95 $
Average target price 8,36 $
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen B. Bratspies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Dastugue Chief Financial Officer
Ronald L. Nelson Lead Independent Director
Michael E. Faircloth Group President-Global Operations
Tracy M. Preston Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANESBRANDS INC.25.00%2 774
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE14.22%420 029
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-3.88%39 267
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED7.08%24 368
MONCLER S.P.A.11.15%15 964
VF CORPORATION8.87%11 041