HANESBRANDS INC.

(HBI)
HanesBrands : Sets Date for Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

01/25/2021 | 04:06pm EST
HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will host an internet audio webcast of its fourth-quarter 2020 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Prior to the conference call that day, Hanes will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended Jan. 2, 2021.

The webcast of the conference call, which will consist of prepared comments followed by a question-and-answer session, may be accessed via the investors section of the Hanes corporate website, www.Hanes.com/Investors. The call is expected to conclude by 9:30 a.m. EST.

Replays of the conference call will be available via the internet and telephone. The archived online replay will be available after the call in the investors section of the Hanes corporate website. The telephone playback will be available from noon EST Feb. 9, 2021, through midnight EST Feb. 16, 2021. The replay will be available by calling toll-free (855) 859-2056 or by toll call at (404) 537-3406. The replay ID is 6783727.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 63,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).


© Business Wire 2021
