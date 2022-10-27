HanesBrands Sets Date for Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will host an internet audio webcast of its third-quarter 2022 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Prior to the conference call that day, HanesBrands will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Conference Call Details:

To participate via telephone, please register in advance by clicking here or using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc92b2ce34c24462dbadcdf6426bb56b7

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. While it is not required, it is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

The webcast of the conference call, which will consist of prepared comments followed by a question-and-answer session, can also be accessed via the investors section of the HanesBrands corporate website, www.Hanes.com/Investors. The call is expected to conclude by 9:30 a.m. ET.

Replays of the conference call will be available via the internet. The archived online replay will be available after the call in the investors section of the HanesBrands corporate website, or by using this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3z4xmc25

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 59,000 associates in 33 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

