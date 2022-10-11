Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hanesbrands Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HBI   US4103451021

HANESBRANDS INC.

(HBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
7.460 USD   +1.22%
HanesBrands Teams Up with the University of California, Berkeley, as Primary Apparel Partner
BU
Hanesbrands Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Insider Buy: Hanesbrands
MT
HanesBrands Teams Up with the University of California, Berkeley, as Primary Apparel Partner

10/11/2022 | 08:07am EDT
New 10-year agreement includes the company’s iconic Champion and Hanes brands and gives HBI exclusive rights across mass and local retail channels.

HanesBrands (HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies¹, announced today a new primary apparel partnership with the University of California, Berkeley. The 10-year strategic agreement gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute high-quality, on-trend fanwear across mass and campus/local.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005242/en/

HanesBrands Teams Up with the University of California, Berkeley, as Primary Apparel Partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

HanesBrands Teams Up with the University of California, Berkeley, as Primary Apparel Partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

The deal broadens the university’s retail footprint and includes the company’s iconic Champion and Hanes brands, the eco-forward Alternative Apparel brand and the garment-dyed ComfortWash® brand. U.C. Berkeley joins the University of Southern California, University of Texas, The Ohio State University, University of North Carolina, University of Georgia, Villanova, and University of Tennessee, among others, that have primary apparel partnerships with HBI.

“Cal’s legacy and our flagship brands are key to this strategic partnership that broadens the university’s retail access,” said John Fryer, President of Licensed Sports Apparel for HanesBrands. “We also have a shared commitment to improving the lives of people and protecting the planet. Our commitment to responsible, transparent manufacturing is ingrained in everything we do, as is our focus on continuous improvement of our environmental performance.”

HBI will design, manufacture and distribute an expansive collection of men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel. In addition, HBI will create special activations and enhanced retail presentations.

“We are excited to enter into a long-term partnership with Cal,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, President of Global Activewear for Champion. “The Champion brand’s worldwide appeal and commitment to inclusion is reflective of Cal’s diverse students, fans and alums around the globe. We look forward to creating on-trend, responsibly made apparel that helps drive excitement and engagement.”

The partnership extension with HanesBrands follows a detailed analysis of the University of California trademark licensing program and a competitive proposal process completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 59,000 associates in 33 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

CLC

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

¹ HanesBrands Inc. has been recognized as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the second year in a row by Ethisphere, an industry leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.


© Business Wire 2022
