HanesBrands : Sets Date for First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Virtual Investor Day

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will issue its first-quarter 2021 earnings announcement prior to market open on May 11, 2021.

The company will discuss its Q1 results during its virtual Investor Day, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT on May 11. The Investor Day will include presentations by leaders on the company’s Full Potential growth plan followed by a live question-and-answer session.

For more information, go to www.Hanes.com/Investors.

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 61,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands_careers), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005631/en/