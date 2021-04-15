Log in
HANESBRANDS INC.

HANESBRANDS INC.

(HBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HanesBrands : Sets Date for First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Virtual Investor Day

04/15/2021 | 09:17am EDT
HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will issue its first-quarter 2021 earnings announcement prior to market open on May 11, 2021.

The company will discuss its Q1 results during its virtual Investor Day, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT on May 11. The Investor Day will include presentations by leaders on the company’s Full Potential growth plan followed by a live question-and-answer session.

For more information, go to www.Hanes.com/Investors.

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 61,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands_careers), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 708 M - -
Net income 2021 544 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 7 008 M 7 008 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 58 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends HANESBRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 20,08 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen B. Bratspies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markland Scott Lewis Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ronald L. Nelson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael E. Faircloth Group President-Global Operations
Tracy M. Preston Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANESBRANDS INC.37.52%7 008
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE19.75%369 113
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-7.19%42 109
V.F. CORPORATION-1.67%32 903
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED8.44%18 421
MONCLER S.P.A.0.76%16 217
