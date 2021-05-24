Log in
    HBI   US4103451021

HANESBRANDS INC.

(HBI)
  
HanesBrands : to Participate in Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Conference

05/24/2021 | 08:08am EDT
HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Fox will participate in the Stifel Sustainable Lifestyle Brands Conference on Tuesday, May 25th.

Fox will present from 8:30 am - 8:55 am ET. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the HanesBrands Investor Relations site at www.hanes.com/investors. A recording of the presentation will be available on the investor site after the event.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 61,000 associates in 47 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in press releases, made at investor conferences, or contained in certain other written, electronic and oral communications that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding our long-term goals and trends associated with our business. These forward-looking statements, if made, are based on current intent, beliefs, plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, performance or developments to differ materially from those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and encourages investors to review risk factors contained in the company’s most recent Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, registration statements, press releases and other communications, as well as in the investors section of our corporate website at www.Hanes.com/investors. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 311 M - -
Net income 2021 128 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,0x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 6 734 M 6 734 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 58 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,46 $
Last Close Price 19,29 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen B. Bratspies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Dastugue Chief Financial Officer
Ronald L. Nelson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael E. Faircloth Group President-Global Operations
Tracy M. Preston Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANESBRANDS INC.32.30%6 734
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.63%387 886
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-10.01%40 820
V.F. CORPORATION-9.57%30 262
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED24.02%21 100
MONCLER S.P.A.6.86%17 507