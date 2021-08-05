Log in
Hanesbrands : Champion® Athleticwear Unveils Second Capsule in Muhammad Ali Collection

08/05/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
Brand drops new pieces inspired by the gold medalist and designed to help everyone look and feel like a Champion

Champion, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, and Muhammad Ali Enterprises, today dropped the second, limited-edition capsule in Champion’s Muhammad Ali Collection. The capsule’s new designs and fresh colors are fabricated to evoke the ethos of the sports legend during his inspirational gold medal win during the 1960 Games in Rome as an 18-year-old.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005624/en/

With details based on the 1960 Games historic location and team uniforms, Champion's Muhammad Ali collection features unique athletic accents, iconic silhouettes, luxe fabrics and voluminous draping. The men’s and women’s apparel includes Reverse Weave® hoodies, quarter-zip pullovers, joggers, shorts, graphic T-shirts, crop tops, bike shorts, hats and a special satin boxing robe. The collection is being distributed via Champion.com and Champion retail stores with distribution in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico and South America. A third drop is scheduled for later this year to be followed by additional capsules in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

With details based on the 1960 Games historic location and team uniforms, Champion's Muhammad Ali collection features unique athletic accents, iconic silhouettes, luxe fabrics and voluminous draping. The men’s and women’s apparel includes Reverse Weave® hoodies, quarter-zip pullovers, joggers, shorts, graphic T-shirts, crop tops, bike shorts, hats and a special satin boxing robe. The collection is being distributed via Champion.com and Champion retail stores with distribution in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico and South America. A third drop is scheduled for later this year to be followed by additional capsules in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

With details based on the 1960 Games historic location and team uniforms, the apparel features unique athletic accents, iconic silhouettes, luxe fabrics and voluminous draping. The men’s and women’s collections, which retail from $35-$125 in the United States, spans sizes XS-2XL and includes Reverse Weave® hoodies, quarter-zip pullovers, joggers, shorts, graphic T-shirts, crop tops, bike shorts, hats and special satin boxing robe. The pieces have legendary quotes from Ali, including “I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was,” along with Games-inspired brand decals.

“Muhammad Ali was an artist in the ring and a champion of the people outside of it, inspiring his fans across the globe to be their very best,” said Jon Ram, group president of global activewear for HanesBrands. “The second drop in this collection allows everyone from professional athletes to backyard sports enthusiasts and culture curators to truly be their own Champion by finding the joy in dressing for self-expression and feeling confident while being comfortable.”

The second drop in brand’s multi-year partnership with Muhammad Ali Enterprises, owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in conjunction with Lonnie Ali, a trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust (MAFT), includes global integration across Champion’s brand platforms. The collection is being distributed via Champion.com and Champion retail stores with distribution in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico and South America. A third drop is scheduled for later this year to be followed by additional capsules in 2022.

“Ali would say: ‘Champions aren't made in gyms, champions are made from something they have deep inside them – a desire, a dream, a vision,’” said Katie Jones, senior vice president, entertainment, ABG. “This partnership continues to honor what was most important to Ali during his lifetime.”

To celebrate the second drop of the Muhammad Ali Collection, Champion will be making a donation to the Louisville, Kentucky-based Muhammad Ali Center, a non-profit museum and cultural center dedicated to honoring the man that meant so much to so many.

To learn more about the collection and the Champion brand, visit Champion.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

Champion® Athleticwear

Since 1919, Champion has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion apparel can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI).

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is one of the most influential athletes and humanitarians of the 20th century and has created some of the most legendary moments in sports and civil rights history. More than 50 years after he emerged as a Gold Medalist in Boxing at the 1960 Rome Olympics, Ali’s legacy extends beyond the ring and he continues to be widely recognized as one of the most celebrated and beloved icons of all time.

His incomparable work ethic, signature boxing techniques, and fearlessness towards standing up for his beliefs, all contribute to the legend that is Muhammad Ali. Among his countless awards and accolades, he was named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Century,” GQ’s “Athlete of the Century,” a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Amnesty International Lifetime Achievement Award. Muhammad Ali’s legacy is celebrated across cultures and continues to inspire today’s most influential athletes, artists, musicians and humanitarians around the world.

Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 6,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®*, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®*, Arrow®*, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q3 2021*.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com.

Follow ABG on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
