Hanesbrands : College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary

10/13/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

The seven-part, documentary explores apparel sustainability as HanesBrands opened its supply chain to three North Carolina State University students

In the sixth episode of filmmaker Rod Murphy’s “Crop to Campus” minidocumentary on apparel sustainability, college students exploring the supply chain of Hanes ComfortWash T-shirts get a behind-the-scenes tour of a screen-printing facility in North Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006128/en/

North Carolina State University students Sydney Parker, Katy Powers and Mamie Trigg present their self-designed T-shirts to campus students during a wrap party for “Crop to Campus,” a seven-part, minidocumentary that follows the students on a step-by-step exploration of making a sustainable T-shirt. (Photo: Business Wire)

North Carolina State University students Sydney Parker, Katy Powers and Mamie Trigg present their self-designed T-shirts to campus students during a wrap party for “Crop to Campus,” a seven-part, minidocumentary that follows the students on a step-by-step exploration of making a sustainable T-shirt. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the episode that dropped today on www.CropToCampus.com, the students – Mamie Trigg of Austin, Texas, Katy Powers of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Sydney Parker of Raleigh, North Carolina – design a T-shirt that represents the Crop to Campus project and have them printed at Total Exposure Designs in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

The project kicked off in 2019 to determine how HanesBrands’ commitment to sustainability measures up with the expectations of millennials. On their journey, the students explored the life of a garment, from cotton to customer, as Murphy documented their experiences along the way. According to the students, one of the biggest takeaways was the meaning of the word “sustainable” and how it encompasses transparency and responsibility.

“As a global industry leader, HanesBrands has a responsibility to make an impact through our workplace practices, environmental stewardship and community building initiatives,” said Chris Fox, HanesBrands’ vice president of corporate social responsibility. “Our 2030 global goals will lead our sustainability journey into the next decade, and we’re proud to see that our efforts in pursuit of these goals appeal to those entering the workforce.”

HanesBrands recently announced its 2030 global sustainability goals, which include a commitment to setting science-based environmental targets, improving the lives of at least 10 million people, and addressing the use of plastics and sustainable raw materials in products and packaging. The goals were launched via a new sustainability website, www.HBISustains.com, designed to increase company transparency and reporting on key metrics.

In previous “Crop to Campus” episodes, the students visited cotton fields and yarn spinning operations in the United States and traveled to El Salvador to visit the company’s textile fabric and sewing operations while also getting a firsthand look at environmental and social responsibility in the communities where HanesBrands operates and its employees live.

Murphy, a filmmaker from Asheville, North Carolina, was commissioned by HanesBrands to make the documentary to assess how well the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts resonate with the expectations of millennials and Generation-Z youth.

The last episode of the documentary will be released on Oct. 20 as the students meet with senior leadership at HanesBrands to share their insights about the experience and what was important to them.

Visit www.CropToCampus.com to learn more about the documentary series, or www.HBISustains.com for more information about Hanes’ responsible business practices.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 63,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands_careers), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

© Business Wire 2020

