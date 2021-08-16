Lexus : Salehe Bembury Announce New Collaborative Apparel Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and creativity, luxury automaker Lexus and designer Salehe Bembury today announced a collection showcasing an assortment of collaborative apparel printed on Champion silhouettes.

Lexus' future-looking mobility innovation and Bembury's signature nature-inspired design ethos come together for this capsule that challenges the status quo in the automotive space. In celebration of the next generation of Lexus and its commitment to electrification, the collaboration brings together two distinct, yet synergistic, design approaches that come to life on the blank canvas of Champion's most popular Reverse Weave styles.

"This collaboration was a new type of challenge for me. It is both challenging and rewarding to explore design outside of footwear and allowed me to think outside of my usual realm of design," said Bembury.

For this partnership, Bembury approached Lexus' push toward the electrification of its vehicle lineup through his own lens, while bringing in graphic elements derived from the overall partnership and the Lexus NX vehicle. The 2022 Lexus NX, which was designed and engineered with the future of luxury in mind, served as a point of inspiration. The all-new vehicle ushers in a new era of electrification, intuitive technology, performance and design.

COLLECTION DETAILS

The Lexus x Salehe Bembury collection includes three unisex items: a hoodie, T-shirt and hat. The designs themselves were created by merging recognizable elements of Bembury's body of work, such as his logo and signature fingerprint, with graphic elements derived from the Lexus brand and its NX vehicle. As an emblem of a fresh and forward-thinking approach, the collaboration reimagines Lexus' iconic logo, distilling Lexus' human-centric design into an apparel collection.

Archway shapes on the front and back were used to tie the design elements together, symbolizing a pathway toward the future. Graphic accents on the back frame the word "electrified" and were based on the Lexus NX's taillights.

Lexus and Bembury identified Champion Reverse Weave as the best apparel silhouette for storytelling and took a deliberate approach with details that would amplify the collection's narrative. For example, incorporation of reflective ink represents the idea of electrification and is used on both the T-shirt and hoodie. The fabric is dyed dark grey through a custom oil wash process, giving a unique look to the Champion apparel. Colors are drawn from the Lexus NX exterior options and the incorporation of a hand-finished, wash tag appliqué in both English and Japanese at the front hem ties together all the brands working on the project. The focal point of the unstructured baseball cap is Salehe's fingerprint logo wrapping the brim. In addition, embroidered Salehe, Lexus and Champion logos complete the piece, which is adjustable using a strap and metal buckle.

"This collaboration merges different design disciplines to create a modern collection rooted in heritage for fans across the three brands," said Jon Ram, Global President Champion Athleticwear. "As a brand that continuously pushes the boundaries of creativity, Champion is excited to work with Bembury and Lexus to elevate the conversation around design, fashion and technology."

The unisex apparel pieces are available in sizes S-XL and range in price from $50-$150. The collection will be available for purchase exclusively at HBX.com on August 16.

The project is a continued partnership between Lexus and Bembury, who designed a rendering of the LZ-F Electrified concept interior as part of the Virtual Interiors Program in April 2021.

ABOUT CHAMPION®

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear, and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion; follow us on Twitter @Championusa or Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of HanesBrands. (NYSE: HBI).

ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.5 million hybrid vehicles.

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

