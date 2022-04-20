Log in
    101   HK0101000591

HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED

(101)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/20 02:53:31 am EDT
16.52 HKD   -0.48%
02:47aHANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Joins Another Global Initiative for Net Zero Carbon by 2050
PU
04/17HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Residences Inaugural Project – Heartland Residences – Begins Countdown to Presales with Sales Gallery and Luxury Show Flats Unveiling Read more
PU
04/06HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Injects a Further RMB 3 Million into the “ COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0” in Support of Pandemic Countermeasures on the Mainland Read more
PU
Hang Lung Properties : Joins Another Global Initiative for Net Zero Carbon by 2050

04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
We are pleased to announce that Hang Lung Properties is the first real estate developer in Hong Kong, and among the first in Asia, to commit to the ULI Greenprint's net zero carbon operations goal, launched by the Urban Land Institute's Greenprint Center for Building Performance. The goal is in line with the Paris Agreement and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) recommendation to keep global warming below 1.5⁰ Celsius. By adopting this goal, Hang Lung strives to reduce the operational carbon emissions of our portfolio under our operational control to net zero by 2050.

By joining both ULI Greenprint's net zero carbon operations goal and the Science-Based Targets initiative's Net Zero Standard, we hope to actively contribute to the reduction of the built environment's impact on climate change in collaboration with industry peers, while accelerating our decarbonization efforts across all aspects of our business in line with climate science.

ULI Greenprint is a global membership consortium of top real estate owners, developers, investors, and strategic partners committed to improving the environmental performance of the real estate industry. Through measurement and benchmarking, knowledge sharing, and implementation of best practices, ULI Greenprint and its members strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net zero carbon operations by 2050.

The ULI Greenprint's net zero carbon operations goal is a way for existing ULI Greenprint members to lead the way in reducing their impact on climate change beyond their carbon reduction commitments. The goal encourages portfolio-wide carbon reductions via energy-efficiency improvements, on-site renewable energy, green utility power and building electrification, off-site renewables, renewable energy credits and offsets.

Disclaimer

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
