Hang Lung Properties : Nationwide Volunteer Day 800 Volunteers Promote Low-Carbon Living and Provide Care to Over 5,000 People in Need Read more

(Hong Kong, September 12, 2021) Hang Lung Properties held a nationwide volunteer day under the theme of Sustainability, in nine cities across mainland China and in Hong Kong on September 11, 2021. As a key project to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of Hang Lung Group, the volunteer campaign involved around 800 corporate volunteers who dedicated their time to promote low-carbon living and deliver care to over 5,000 people in need.



Mr. Weber Lo, CEO of Hang Lung Properties, said, 'Operational excellence and business success cannot be decoupled from sustainability. In creating compelling spaces that enrich lives, Hang Lung takes care to ensure that all our stakeholders enjoy unparalleled environments, facilities, and services that promote health and wellbeing. To this end we are committed to sustainable community investment initiatives that build-up society while offering the opportunity for the Company and our staff to give back to the people who inspire our work. On the ground, I have seen the joy that volunteer activities bring; to our active teams of volunteers across Hong Kong and mainland China, and to the people they reach out to with dedication. Our pride is in our insistence that We Do It Well, and in the nationwide community service initiative to mark our anniversary, I am proud to see excellence upheld in our efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of our communities and the enrichment of lives.'



This year, Hang Lung's nationwide volunteer day carried out a variety of activities to encourage children, teenagers, and the general public to place sustainability at the heart of their daily lives. With support from local governments and NGOs, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Teams from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou joined forces to promote an understanding of environmental protection and low-carbon living among primary and secondary schools, children with special needs, and low-income families. The wide spectrum of activities covered topics such as organic farming, waste reduction, the sharing economy, and upcycling, providing students a safe and healthy learning environment as well as raising public awareness about sustainable development.



Hong Kong, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team partnered with the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, inviting 100 primary students to visit the HKFYG Organic Farm to get some hands-on experience of organic farming and take part in green workshops, where they learned the importance of sustainable development. The volunteer team also prepared 1,000 eco gift packs, consisting of book vouchers, reusable lunch boxes, cups, straws, and tissues produced using recycled paper, and distributed them to students from underprivileged families or with long-term illnesses through seven NGOs. It's hoped that the gift packs will mark the start of a happy school term while encouraging a low carbon lifestyle.



At Hang Lung we are keenly aware of our responsibility to the community at large. We endeavor to give back to society by means of our sustainable community investment initiatives, which cover a wide spectrum of social needs with a particular emphasis on youth development and education, care for the elderly, environmental protection and diversity and inclusion. Since its establishment in Hong Kong in 2012, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team has expanded across 11 properties in nine cities on the Mainland. As of 2020, Hang Lung As One Volunteer Teams have close to 1,700 corporate volunteers who have clocked-up about 13,000 hours in service of community needs.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hang Lung Properties Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 03:51:05 UTC.