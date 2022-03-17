Hang Lung Properties : “Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0” Focuses Support on Lone Elderly and Child Patients in its Second Stage Read more

(Hong Kong, March 17, 2022) Hang Lung Properties Limited (Stock Code: 00101) ("the Company" or "Hang Lung"), has further disbursed funds from the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" to assist needful groups in the community. The funds will be deployed to provide health protection items and daily necessities to 4,000 senior citizens living alone in Kowloon East, and to donate over 30,000 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits to the Hong Kong Children's Hospital (HKCH) for children undergoing treatment there, and their carers.



Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Through the 'Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0' we are providing targeted support for urgent public pandemic countermeasures and for the most severely affected in our community. It is our earnest hope that, with the second stage of the Fund's initiatives, we can help relieve the stress faced by the elderly trying to source anti-pandemic protection items; and amid the surging demand for RAT kits, help child patients and their carers access the kits they need for attending the hospital."



Dr. Lee Tsz Leung, Hospital Chief Executive of HKCH, said, "We deeply appreciate the donation of rapid antigen test kits made by Hang Lung. In the midst of this severe outbreak, their gift is timely and provides practical assistance to our child patients and their carers who need to come to the hospital for medical treatment and follow-up, and supports our infection control efforts."



The second batch of "Caring Anti-pandemic Gift Packs", which are for underprivileged elderly recipients residing in Kowloon East, include health protection items and supermarket vouchers to alleviate pressures on finances and daily life, and are distributed with the assistance of NGOs including the Christian Family Service Centre, Hong Kong Christian Service, the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council, and Lok Kwan Social Service.



In February 2022, Hang Lung announced a donation of HKD 10 million to endow the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" to fully support pandemic countermeasures in Hong Kong. The first stage of measures saw the setting aside of HKD 6 million to finance the operation of "mobile cabin hospitals" and the provision of aid to frontline hygiene workers and drivers of "patient-transportation" taxis and minibuses, as well as to low-income families and students. Over 4,000 gift packs have already been delivered to NGOs for distribution to beneficiaries under this program.



Mr. Matthew Wong Leung Pak, Chairman of the Public Omnibus Operators Association, said, "We are grateful for Hang Lung's donation of the anti-pandemic gift packs to our 300 frontline 'patient-transportation' minibus drivers. They demonstrate great care and warm support that is much appreciated in the face of the worrying pandemic situation. Let us work together to beat the virus!"



Hang Lung will continue to seek proactive means to assist the community and those most adversely affected by the pandemic through the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0". It is hoped that with an all-society approach that pools the resources of different sectors in the fight against the virus, we will soon see the outbreak contained in Hong Kong.



