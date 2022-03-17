Hang Lung Properties : “Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0” Focuses Support on Lone Elderly and Child Patients in its Second Stage Read more

Log in
Hang Lung Properties : "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" Focuses Support on Lone Elderly and Child Patients in its Second Stage

03/17/2022 | 12:21am EDT
(Hong Kong, March 17, 2022) Hang Lung Properties Limited (Stock Code: 00101) ("the Company" or "Hang Lung"), has further disbursed funds from the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" to assist needful groups in the community. The funds will be deployed to provide health protection items and daily necessities to 4,000 senior citizens living alone in Kowloon East, and to donate over 30,000 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits to the Hong Kong Children's Hospital (HKCH) for children undergoing treatment there, and their carers.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Through the 'Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0' we are providing targeted support for urgent public pandemic countermeasures and for the most severely affected in our community. It is our earnest hope that, with the second stage of the Fund's initiatives, we can help relieve the stress faced by the elderly trying to source anti-pandemic protection items; and amid the surging demand for RAT kits, help child patients and their carers access the kits they need for attending the hospital."

Dr. Lee Tsz Leung, Hospital Chief Executive of HKCH, said, "We deeply appreciate the donation of rapid antigen test kits made by Hang Lung. In the midst of this severe outbreak, their gift is timely and provides practical assistance to our child patients and their carers who need to come to the hospital for medical treatment and follow-up, and supports our infection control efforts."

The second batch of "Caring Anti-pandemic Gift Packs", which are for underprivileged elderly recipients residing in Kowloon East, include health protection items and supermarket vouchers to alleviate pressures on finances and daily life, and are distributed with the assistance of NGOs including the Christian Family Service Centre, Hong Kong Christian Service, the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council, and Lok Kwan Social Service.

In February 2022, Hang Lung announced a donation of HKD 10 million to endow the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" to fully support pandemic countermeasures in Hong Kong. The first stage of measures saw the setting aside of HKD 6 million to finance the operation of "mobile cabin hospitals" and the provision of aid to frontline hygiene workers and drivers of "patient-transportation" taxis and minibuses, as well as to low-income families and students. Over 4,000 gift packs have already been delivered to NGOs for distribution to beneficiaries under this program.

Mr. Matthew Wong Leung Pak, Chairman of the Public Omnibus Operators Association, said, "We are grateful for Hang Lung's donation of the anti-pandemic gift packs to our 300 frontline 'patient-transportation' minibus drivers. They demonstrate great care and warm support that is much appreciated in the face of the worrying pandemic situation. Let us work together to beat the virus!"

Hang Lung will continue to seek proactive means to assist the community and those most adversely affected by the pandemic through the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0". It is hoped that with an all-society approach that pools the resources of different sectors in the fight against the virus, we will soon see the outbreak contained in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 433 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
Net income 2021 4 727 M 604 M 604 M
Net Debt 2021 35 165 M 4 497 M 4 497 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 5,46%
Capitalization 64 789 M 8 285 M 8 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,58x
EV / Sales 2022 8,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 165
Free-Float -
Chart HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hang Lung Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,40 HKD
Average target price 22,22 HKD
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pak Lo Wai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ka Kui Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chi Chung Chan Director
Wai Leung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiu Fai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.60%8 335
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-7.19%32 505
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.49%28 243
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.09%27 636
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.31%27 183
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%22 880