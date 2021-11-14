Hang Lung Properties : ‘Hang Lung X HKYWCA “Love·No·Limit” Dementia Friendly Program ─ Community Inclusion Day' Concludes with Great Success In Enhancing Public Awareness and Building a Caring and Inclusive Community Read more

Log in
    101   HK0101000591

HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED

(101)
  Report
Hang Lung Properties : 'Hang Lung X HKYWCA "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program ─ Community Inclusion Day' Concludes with Great Success In Enhancing Public Awareness and Building a Caring and Inclusive Community

11/14/2021
(Hong Kong, November 14, 2021) The 'Hang Lung X HKYWCA "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program - Community Inclusion Day' co-organised by Hang Lung Properties Limited ("Hang Lung Properties", stock code: 00101) and the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association ("HKYWCA") was held at Amoy Plaza on November 13 2021. The event enjoyed an enthusiastic response attracting more than 2,000 participants, including families with elderly relatives with dementia as well as members of the wider community.

Officiating the event were Ms. Koo Kwok Lai, Rebecca, District Social Welfare Officer (Kwun Tong) of the Social Welfare Department; Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operations) of Hang Lung Properties; and from HKYWCA, Service Director (Elderly Service) Mr. Chow Wah Tat, Kenneth, and Service Director (Youth & Community Service) Mr. Foster Lam. Mrs Gwen Kao, Chairman of the Charles K. Kao Foundation for Alzheimer's Disease and Dr. Chiu Ha Ying, Governor and Executive Committee Member of the Foundation, were also in attendance to share invaluable information about dementia symptoms and care of patients, to increase public awareness of the needs of patients and carers in the hope of building a more caring and inclusive community.

Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operation) of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Hang Lung Properties is committed to promoting sustainable development in society and the environment. We have been responding to the needs of people in society and contributing to the well-being of the public through a series of ongoing sustainable community investment projects. As the proportion of elderly in the population has increased, dementia has become an issue of greater concern in recent years. In view of this, Hang Lung Properties and HKYWCA launched the "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program, a three-year scheme which offers support to dementia patients and their carers. The Program provides training to volunteers for participation in social services and the provision of training for front-line staff so that they can offer appropriate assistance to those in need in their daily work. Through this collaboration, we hope to deepen public awareness about dementia and have a positive impact on the building of a diverse and inclusive community and the sustainable development of society".

Ms. Koo Kwok Lai, Rebecca, District Social Welfare Officer (Kwun Tong) of Social Welfare Department, said, "Dementia friendliness is a topic of growing concern in recent years. Given the aging population, the number of dementia patients in Hong Kong keeps increasing. Now is a good time for Hang Lung and HKYWCA to launch the "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program, which can have a significant beneficial impact on the community. Indeed, the Social Welfare Department has been devoted to promoting dementia friendliness in the community by different means and to providing early intervention as well as care services to support patients. I am glad to see that carers and energetic young people in Kwun Tong district, in addition to the dementia patients themselves, are joining the Community Inclusion Day. It is hoped that the Program may not only broaden the awareness of the young, but also encourage people to become Dementia Friends, so that they can be more understanding of the needs of dementia patients and join hands for a more inclusive community."

Mr. Chow Wah Tat, Kenneth, Service Director (Elderly Service) of the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, said, "We are very pleased to work together with Hang Lung Properties to raise public awareness about brain health and dementia in society, and to jointly promote a dementia-friendly community. HKYWCA has been providing a wide range of services in Hong Kong, with services for the elderly a key priority. The 'Love·No·Limit' Dementia Friendly Program has been running for a year and we are happy to see the positive impact with more than 900 in attendance benefitting from the services offered. We sincerely hope that the service can be extended to more of those in need, as well as to the public, so as to build an inclusive and compassionate community".

At the "Community Inclusion Day" event, leaders of the Charles K. Kao Foundation for Alzheimer's Disease were invited to attend the "Enduring Love" themed session to share experiences about the treatment and care of the elderly with dementia. A group of kindergarten students, elderly people, youth volunteers, and Hang Lung volunteers delivered performances under the theme of promoting inclusion across generations. The "Dementia Friendly Art Gallery" at the venue also showcased artworks created by the elderly with dementia to demonstrate their different abilities. Among the exhibits, a large-scale wing art installation narrates the stories of individual dementia patients and their carers in the placing of each colorful feather - a striking symbol of their ability to soar high with their extraordinary talent for art. In addition, the Jockey Club Charles Kao Brain Health Services promotional vehicle at the venue provided free cognitive testing and brain health consultations to the public and referral services for those in need.

Financials
Sales 2021 10 580 M 1 358 M 1 358 M
Net income 2021 4 981 M 639 M 639 M
Net Debt 2021 35 237 M 4 523 M 4 523 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 77 747 M 9 978 M 9 980 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 219
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hang Lung Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,28 HKD
Average target price 24,48 HKD
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pak Lo Wai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hau Cheong Ho Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chi Chung Chan Chairman
Wai Leung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiu Fai Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED-15.50%9 978
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.20%37 263
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.25%31 115
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.33%30 669
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.01%27 902
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.08%26 069