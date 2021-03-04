Hang Pin Living Technology : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HANG PIN LIVING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED ؄ۜ͛ݺ߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1682)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled on 1 March 2021 and the Completion took place on 4 March 2021. A total of 130,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.131 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

Reference is made to the announcement of Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited (the "Company") dated 22 February 2021 in relation to the placing of new shares under the general mandate (the "Placing Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Placing Announcement unless otherwise specified.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled on 1 March 2021 and the Completion took place on 4 March 2021. A total of 130,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at Placing Price of HK$0.131 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement, representing approximately 16.54% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares immediately upon completion of the Placing.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners (if any) are professional, institutional, or other investors who are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).

The net proceeds from the Placing, after deducting commission and other expenses of the Placing, amounted to approximately HK$16.63 million will be used for the development of its existing garment sourcing business, the provision of financial services business and general working capital.

EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and upon Completion is as follows:

Immediately before the CompletionImmediately upon the Completion

No. of Shares

Approx.%

No. of Shares

Approx.%

Shareholders

Rosy Lane International Limited

(Note 1)

322,409,404

49.15

322,409,404

41.02

Mr. Ng Leung Ho (Note 2)

103,950,000

15.85

103,950,000

13.23

Mr. Ng Tsze Lun

50,173,000

7.65

50,173,000

6.38

Placees

21,468,000

3.27

151,468,000

19.27

Other Shareholders

157,926,596

24.08

157,926,596

20.10

Total

655,927,000

100

785,927,000

100

Notes:

  • 1. Rosy Lane International Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhi Hua.

  • 2. Apart from 103,950,000 Shares of the Company, there are also 322,326,500 Shares of the Company charged to Mr. Ng Leung Ho under a share charge as security for a loan from Bloom Dragon Finance Limited. Bloom Dragon Finance Limited is owned as to 50% by Mr. Ng Chi Lung and 50% by Good Fellow Group Limited. Good Fellow Group Limited is owned as to 99.99% by Hillbrow Securities Limited, which is wholly-owned by Mr. Ng Leung Ho.

  • 3. The percentages are subject to rounding error.

On behalf of the Board

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited

Lam Kai Yeung

Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lam Kai Yeung and Mr. Situ Shilun as executive Directors, Mr. Chau On Ta Yuen, Dr. Lam Lee G and Mr. Chan Kin as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Highlight China IoT International Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 13:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net income 2020 -24,0 M -3,09 M -3,09 M
Net cash 2020 26,9 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 128 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart HANG PIN LIVING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kai Yeung Lam CEO & Executive Director
Xioa Lei Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Shilun Situ Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kin Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
On Ta Yuen Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG PIN LIVING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED30.00%16
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE6.44%330 900
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL5.50%117 219
ESSILORLUXOTTICA5.33%70 902
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA12.61%55 563
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-14.95%38 579
