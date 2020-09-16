Log in
Hang Sang Siu Po International : PROFIT WARNING

09/16/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HANG SANG (SIU PO) INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3626)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Board and the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020 ("FY2020"), the Group is expected to record a loss and total comprehensive expense of approximately HK$10 million, as compared with a profit and total comprehensive income of approximately HK$2 million per audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Based on the relevant information currently available to the Board, the expected loss in the Group for FY2020 was mainly attributable to (i) the decrease in revenue and gross profit as a result of the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus Disease epidemic and the uncertainties of the global economy and (ii) an impairment loss of property, plant and equipment of the Group.

The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary assessment by the Board after considering the information currently available and is not based on any financial data or information that has been reviewed by the auditors or the audit committee of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the annual results announcement of the Company for FY2020, which is expected to be released by the end of September 2020 and may differ from the information disclosed in this announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited

Fung Man Wai Samson

Chairman, chief executive officer and executive director

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr Fung Man Wai Samson, Mr Fung Man Kam and Mr Fung Kar Chue Alexander, and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Dr Loke Yu, Ms Fung Po Yee and Ms Sung Ting Yee.

Financials
Sales 2019 82,2 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2019 1,67 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net cash 2019 71,4 M 9,21 M 9,21 M
P/E ratio 2019 120x
Yield 2019 4,59%
Capitalization 109 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Man Wa Fung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kit Chung Li Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Man Kam Fung Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Kar Chue Fung Executive Director & Vice President
Po Yee Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
