Hang Sang Siu Po International : PROFIT WARNING

HANG SANG (SIU PO) INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3626)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Board and the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended 30 June 2020 ("FY2020"), the Group is expected to record a loss and total comprehensive expense of approximately HK$10 million, as compared with a profit and total comprehensive income of approximately HK$2 million per audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Based on the relevant information currently available to the Board, the expected loss in the Group for FY2020 was mainly attributable to (i) the decrease in revenue and gross profit as a result of the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus Disease epidemic and the uncertainties of the global economy and (ii) an impairment loss of property, plant and equipment of the Group.

The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary assessment by the Board after considering the information currently available and is not based on any financial data or information that has been reviewed by the auditors or the audit committee of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the annual results announcement of the Company for FY2020, which is expected to be released by the end of September 2020 and may differ from the information disclosed in this announcement.