Hang Seng Bank : 2022 Annual Results (21 February 2023)

Within this document, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China has been referred to as 'Hong Kong'. The abbreviations 'HK$m' and 'HK$bn' represent millions and billions of Hong Kong dollars respectively.

Profit attributable to shareholders down 27% to HK$10,165m (2021: HK$13,960m) after accounting for the increase in expected credit losses to reflect the higher risk for borrowers of mainland China commercial real estate sector.

Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges up 2% to HK$33,972m (2021: HK$33,182m), driven by 22% growth in net interest income, partly offset by the reduction in

The financial information in this press release is based on the audited consolidated financial statements of Hang Seng Bank Limited ('the Bank') and its subsidiaries ('the Group') for the year ended 31 December 2022.

HANG SENG BANK LIMITED Chairman's Comment

Comment by Irene Lee, Chairman

Recent challenges have demonstrated the importance of creative thinking and working together to find effective solutions. It is likely that this trend will continue and we would like to be on the forefront of initiatives to build an inclusive community to maximise all the talents Hong Kong has to offer.

As a leading international finance and trade centre, our home is a key city in the Greater Bay Area which is already a major global nexus for technological advancement, new-economy business and wealth management services. Year-on-year GDP growth in the region has been about 7% over the past decade, even with the impact of the pandemic. GDP is forecast to reach US$2.8 trillion by 2027, up almost US$1 trillion from 2021.

As a bank with deep local roots and a long-term growth perspective, we are well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities the Greater Bay Area presents. We have already made significant progress. Our commitment to our brand is at the heart of all our decisions. This focus will not change.

Transformation

Our strategy last year included building a foundation that will enable us to be an industry innovator that moves beyond conventional ideas. The way we interact with customers and partners is evolving rapidly with new requirements and delivery channels becoming part of day- to-day life. At the same time, banking standards and integrity continue to be fundamental to our credibility. This means that a lot of work has been undertaken to ensure a robust infrastructure is in place to manage risks.

We are working with new-economystart-ups by supporting incubation, sharing business advice and collaborating with them to co-develop fintech services and products. We are also connecting with industry regulators and technology associations to expand the ecosystem and advance the government's Fintech 2025 strategy. For example, we are a leading advocate in the development of central bank digital currency, which will be essential to the Greater Bay Area's future growth as the mainland moves towards becoming one of the world's first cashless economies. Additionally, we are extending our servicing channels to the Metaverse and other virtual spaces to engage with customers and the community.

Our colleagues are at the heart of the Hang Seng brand. We encourage entrepreneurial mindsets and empower staff to work together with customers to develop solutions. The bank-wide Data Literacy Empowerment Programme is an important initiative to future-skill the Hang Seng team. I believe we are well positioned to respond quickly as challenges emerge.

