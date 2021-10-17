Hang Seng Bank : Becomes First Hong Kong Bank to Extend Equity-linked Investment Product Subscription Service to US Securities for Retail Investors (17 October 2021)

17 October 2021
Hang Seng Becomes First Hong Kong Bank to Extend Equity-linked
Investment Product Subscription Service to US Securities for Retail Investors
Hang Seng Bank is extending its Equity-linked Investment Product Subscription Service to include US securities as one of the underlying choices for its retail customers, making it the first bank in Hong Kong to offer this ground-breaking service. The new service will give the Bank's diverse customer base more flexibility and choice in developing investment strategies and portfolio composition, providing a new way to extend investment exposure to the global market. The subscription service also underscores Hang Seng's position as a leading local provider of investment and wealth management services for personal customers. The new subscription service will be available beginning 18 October 2021.
Customers will benefit from a high level of customisation, with the ability to select and link to their preferred underlying US securities, as well as to choose the desirable investment tenor, strike price and airbag level etc. Subscription can be made in 7 different currencies and the minimum subscription amount will be as low as HK$100,000. The Bank also offers selected underlying US securities combinations as investment choice which are guaranteed to be issued daily1. Investors that are interested in the new subscription service can contact their relationship managers or visit the Bank's extensive branch network in person. Details of the various welcome offers on subscribing investment products are available here: https://www.hangseng.com/cms/emkt/pmo/grp01/p25/eng/index.html?view=d2g
Rosita Lee, Head of Investment Products and Advisory Business at Hang Seng Bank, said: "In fast-moving market conditions, investors are looking for more flexibility in building their investment strategies. To meet the increasingly diverse needs of customers, we are continuing to expand our range of wealth management product offerings and further strengthen our market analysis capabilities. The launch of new subscription service will expand the range of choices available to retail customers with more sophisticated investment needs who are seeking to widen their investment scope and further diversifying their investment portfolios."
Earlier last month, the Bank launched a new US securities trading service under its standalone investment trading app, Hang Seng Invest Express, to make it easier for customers to take advantage of investment opportunities in the US stock market. Customers can manage US stocks in their securities account through this one-stop service, which offers unlimited free real-time US stock quotes and the ability to set up a personalised watch list. Customers can also activate the service in-app with just a few clicks. For more information about Hang Seng's in-app US securities trading service, please visit: https://www.hangseng.com/en-hk/personal/investment/securities-services/us-stocks/
Remarks:
1. Equity-linked investments ('ELI') are complex structured products involving derivatives.
Investors should exercise caution in relation to this product. For the terms and conditions of the products, please refer to the relevant ELI offering documents.
