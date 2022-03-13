Hang Seng Bank : Donates Additional Rapid Antigen Tests Timely Launch of COVID Support Hotline Meets Pressing Needs (13 March 2022)

13 March 2022 Hang Seng Donates Additional Rapid Antigen Tests Timely Launch of COVID Support Hotline Meets Pressing Needs Following announcement of its $10 million Community COVID Support initiative in February, Hang Seng Bank has further established collaborations with NGO's St. James' Settlement, The Women's Foundation and Foodlink Foundation to distribute Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to senior citizens and grassroots families in need. Together with the 130,000 RATs already being distributed via the Hong Kong Family Welfare Society (HKFWS), Hang Seng will be donating a total of over 154,000 RATs under the Community COVID Support programme. "We are heartened that after we announced our initiative to assist those in need in the community, we received offers of assistance from other caring organisations. In particular, genetics and diagnostic testing company Prenetics contacted us to provide RATs at discounted price, enabling us to purchase more tests to donate, thus helping even more people," said Ms May Wong, Head of Communications and Corporate Sustainability at Hang Seng Bank. The programme's Well-being and General COVID Support Hotline commenced service on 1 March 2022. It will operate until the end of May 2022. The hotline provides callers with psychological support, health and COVID-related information, and referral services. The hotline is managed by HKFWS with a team of 100 social workers and trained volunteers. It has the capacity to handle approximately 5,000 calls over the period. During the hotline's first two weeks of operation, calls were received from individuals with elderly family members, single-parent households, people living with chronic diseases, unemployed members of the community and people who had contracted COVID-19. Many of the calls were related to dealing with the stress and anxiety generated by the pandemic. A number of elderly callers said that they were exhausted from trying to keep up with the huge volume of COVID-related information, while many grassroots families felt anxious about their ability to manage their day-to-day needs due to a lack of clear information and sufficient resources. PUBLIC

Hang Seng Donates Additional Rapid Antigen Tests/2 Well-being and General COVID Support Hotline Hotline Number: 2130 0099

Service Period: 1 March to 31 May 2022

Service Hours: Mondays to Saturdays (except public holidays), 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Service Charge: Free "We are grateful to Hang Seng for its generous donation, making it available so quickly, and actually procuring the RATs and essential items, which allowed us to focus on the logistics of distributing the care packs and setting up the hotline. This ensured timely, and much- needed support to the community during a very difficult time," said Mr Alan Chan, Social Work Consultant of HKFWS and Supervisor of Hotline Services. Chan added the hotline was particularly useful to the elderly and grassroots families whom he observed were very anxious and needed emotional support. HKFWS believes the hotline can assist in the early identification of those in critical need so that referrals can be made in a timely manner. Beneficiaries of the 25,000 care packs being distributed by HKFWS include senior citizens and households referred by social workers, as well as those receiving social welfare services by HKFWS. An additional 5,000 RATs are being provided to HKFWS's frontline care workers. Hang Seng has also opened a special fundraising account for its staff to make personal contributions to help support people in need. The Bank will continue to take actions to support the community in the fight against COVID-19. # End # PUBLIC

Hang Seng Donates Additional Rapid Antigen Tests/3 Photo Caption Photo 1 The Well-being and General COVID Support Hotline services, which include psychological support, health and COVID-related information, and referral services, are provided by social workers and trained volunteers. Photo 2 Mrs Lam (right) who is nervous about her ability to take care of children and the time of looking for anti-virus resources, has received the care packs from HKFWS staff (left). She expressed gratitude to the support and donation from Hang Seng. PUBLIC

