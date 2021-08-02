Log in
    11   HK0011000095

HANG SENG BANK LIMITED

(11)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/30
149.1 HKD   -0.60%
12:12aHANG SENG BANK : Interim Results for 2021
PU
07/30TENCENT, ALIBABA, DIDI : Beijing takes control
07/26HANG SENG : Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 4.1% As Education, Property and Tech Sectors Slump
MT
Hang Seng Bank : Interim Results for 2021

08/02/2021
Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 35 817 M 4 608 M 4 608 M
Net income 2021 17 466 M 2 247 M 2 247 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 285 B 36 676 M 36 674 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 9 628
Free-Float 37,9%
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 149,10 HKD
Average target price 157,24 HKD
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wing Han Kwan CEO, Executive Director & Head-Retail Banking
Wing Lok Leung Chief Financial Officer
Yun-Lien Lee Chairman
Eunice Chan Chief Operating Officer
Cho Chak Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED11.52%36 676
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.45%453 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%322 796
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%239 758
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.22%188 648
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.98%176 206