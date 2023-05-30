Hang Seng Bank : Senior Executive Appointment at Hang Seng Bank (29 May 2023)

29 May 2023

Senior Executive Appointment at Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank today (29 May 2023) announced that Kathy Cheung, currently Chief Risk Officer of the Bank, will be appointed Chief Risk and Compliance Officer with effect from 1 June 2023. She will continue to be a member of the Executive Committee.

Ms Cheung joined Hang Seng Bank in March 2022. Prior to that, she worked at HSBC for over 21 years, holding various senior risk leadership roles in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region, including being the Chief Risk Officer at HSBC Hong Kong.

Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive at Hang Seng, said: "Kathy has extensive experience in risk management in the banking sector. In her new role, she will be responsible for managing risk and compliance holistically at an entity level, which will help facilitate more robust risk management to support sustainable growth of the Bank."

Ms Cheung holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration - Accounting from the University of Washington.

# END #