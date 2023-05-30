Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hang Seng Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    11   HK0011000095

HANG SENG BANK LIMITED

(11)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:22 2023-05-30 am EDT
107.60 HKD   -0.65%
02:25pHang Seng Bank : Senior Executive Appointment at Hang Seng Bank (29 May 2023)
PU
05/23Hang Seng Bank : Arranges First Social Loan for Unistress Building Construction to Fund Community Development Projects in Hong Kong (23 May 2023)
PU
05/22HSBC Grants Loans to Agile Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hang Seng Bank : Senior Executive Appointment at Hang Seng Bank (29 May 2023)

05/30/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 May 2023

Senior Executive Appointment at Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank today (29 May 2023) announced that Kathy Cheung, currently Chief Risk Officer of the Bank, will be appointed Chief Risk and Compliance Officer with effect from 1 June 2023. She will continue to be a member of the Executive Committee.

Ms Cheung joined Hang Seng Bank in March 2022. Prior to that, she worked at HSBC for over 21 years, holding various senior risk leadership roles in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region, including being the Chief Risk Officer at HSBC Hong Kong.

Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive at Hang Seng, said: "Kathy has extensive experience in risk management in the banking sector. In her new role, she will be responsible for managing risk and compliance holistically at an entity level, which will help facilitate more robust risk management to support sustainable growth of the Bank."

Ms Cheung holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration - Accounting from the University of Washington.

# END #

Senior Executive Appointment at Hang Seng Bank / Page 2

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Founded in 1933, Hang Seng Bank has continually innovated to provide best-in-class,customer-centric banking, investment and wealth management services for individuals and businesses. It is widely recognised as the leading domestic bank in Hong Kong, currently serving more than 3.5 million customers.

Combining its award-winning mobile app and strong digital capabilities with a vast network of over 260 service outlets in Hong Kong, Hang Seng offers a seamless omni- channel experience for customers to take care of their banking and financial needs anytime, anywhere.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a strategic network of outlets in almost 20 major cities in Mainland China to serve a growing base of Mainland customers locally and those with cross-boundary banking needs. The Bank also operates branches in Macau and Singapore, and a representative office in Taipei.

As a homegrown financial institution, Hang Seng is closely tied to the Hong Kong community. It supports the community with a dedicated programme of social and environmental initiatives focused on future skills for the younger generation, sustainable finance and financial literacy, addressing climate change and caring for the community.

Hang Seng is a principal member of the HSBC Group, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. More information on Hang Seng Bank is available at www.hangseng.com.

Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 18:20:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
02:25pHang Seng Bank : Senior Executive Appointment at Hang Seng Bank (29 May 2023)
PU
05/23Hang Seng Bank : Arranges First Social Loan for Unistress Building Construction to Fund Co..
PU
05/22HSBC Grants Loans to Agile Group
MT
05/15HANG SENG BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/04Hang Seng Bank Limited Announces Retirement of Michael Wu as Independent Non-Executive ..
CI
05/03HK stocks reverse 4-day winning streak on US growth, banking sector concerns
RE
05/02Hong Kong's GDP rebounds 2.7% in first quarter as outlook brightens
RE
05/02Hang Seng Bank Limited Declares First Interim Dividend for the Year Ending 31 December ..
CI
05/01Hong Kong Q1 GDP rebounds 2.7%, brighter outlook seen
RE
04/24Chinese digital currency stocks surge amid new efforts to promote e-CNY
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 42 784 M 5 465 M 5 465 M
Net income 2023 19 373 M 2 475 M 2 475 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 6,06%
Capitalization 206 B 26 260 M 26 277 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 8 708
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 107,60 HKD
Average target price 139,22 HKD
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diana Ferreira Cesar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Say Pin Saw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yun-Lien Lee Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wai Man Chiu Chief Operating Officer
Hing Keung Tsang Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED-16.56%26 448
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.12%400 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%231 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.52%225 607
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%166 036
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.15%154 704
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer