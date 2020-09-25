Hang Seng Bank : Tsz Wan Shan Branch and Mobile Branches Resume Operations on 28 September (25 Sep 2020)

25 September 2020

Hang Seng Bank Tsz Wan Shan Branch and Mobile Branches

Resume Operations on 28 September

Hang Seng Bank's Tsz Wan Shan Branch and two mobile branches that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 situation will resume service on

28 September 2020 (Monday), with service hours as follows:

Service Outlets Service Hours Tsz Wan Shan Branch Monday to Friday: 9:00am - 4:30pm Saturday: 9:00am - 12:00noon Mobile Branches Monday to Friday: 9:30am - 4:30pm

To Kwa Wan Branch will re-open on 3 October 2020 (Saturday). Details are available on the Bank's website www.hangseng.com.

To safeguard the health and safety of customers and employees, the Bank has put in place a wide range of protective measures including more frequent deep cleaning of branch premises on top of the regular daily cleaning schedule, setting up portable acrylic screens at open banking counters, and requiring staff to wear surgical masks while on duty and reminding them to regularly wash and sanitise hands. In addition, customers entering the branch will have their temperature checked and advised to wear surgical masks. These measures will also be applied in all re-opened service outlets.

As a convenient alternative to visiting Hang Seng service outlets, customers can use one of the Bank's other service channels, such as e-Banking, mobile banking or phone banking (personal customers: 2822 0228 / commercial customers: 2198 8000) to meet their banking needs. Customers wishing to visit a branch are encouraged to use the Bank's new eTicketing service via the Hang Seng Personal Banking mobile app before heading to the branch to bypass queues and minimise waiting time. eTicketing is available in all branches for all customers, who can register on the landing page of the app before logging in to their personal e-Banking accounts.

