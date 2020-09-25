Log in
Hang Seng Bank : Tsz Wan Shan Branch and Mobile Branches Resume Operations on 28 September (25 Sep 2020)

09/25/2020 | 03:30am EDT

25 September 2020

Hang Seng Bank Tsz Wan Shan Branch and Mobile Branches

Resume Operations on 28 September

Hang Seng Bank's Tsz Wan Shan Branch and two mobile branches that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 situation will resume service on

28 September 2020 (Monday), with service hours as follows:

Service Outlets

Service Hours

Tsz Wan Shan Branch

Monday to Friday:

9:00am - 4:30pm

Saturday:

9:00am - 12:00noon

Mobile Branches

Monday to Friday:

9:30am - 4:30pm

To Kwa Wan Branch will re-open on 3 October 2020 (Saturday). Details are available on the Bank's website www.hangseng.com.

To safeguard the health and safety of customers and employees, the Bank has put in place a wide range of protective measures including more frequent deep cleaning of branch premises on top of the regular daily cleaning schedule, setting up portable acrylic screens at open banking counters, and requiring staff to wear surgical masks while on duty and reminding them to regularly wash and sanitise hands. In addition, customers entering the branch will have their temperature checked and advised to wear surgical masks. These measures will also be applied in all re-opened service outlets.

As a convenient alternative to visiting Hang Seng service outlets, customers can use one of the Bank's other service channels, such as e-Banking, mobile banking or phone banking (personal customers: 2822 0228 / commercial customers: 2198 8000) to meet their banking needs. Customers wishing to visit a branch are encouraged to use the Bank's new eTicketing service via the Hang Seng Personal Banking mobile app before heading to the branch to bypass queues and minimise waiting time. eTicketing is available in all branches for all customers, who can register on the landing page of the app before logging in to their personal e-Banking accounts.

more…

Tsz Wan Shan Branch and Mobile Branches Resume Operations on 28 September / 2

For new-to-bank personal customers who wish to open a banking account with Hang Seng, the newly launched Mobile Account Opening service available on the Hang Seng Personal Banking mobile app enables customers to complete their applications from the comfort of their homes. Customers who prefer to open a personal account in person can also enjoy extra convenience with the eAppointment for Account Opening service on Hang Seng's public website to pre-schedule an appointment prior to visiting the branch.

# END #

About Hang Seng Bank

Founded in 1933, Hang Seng Bank operates over 290 service outlets serving both personal and business customers. The Bank also maintains branches in Macau and Singapore, and a representative office in Taipei.

Established in May 2007, wholly owned subsidiary Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited is headquartered in Pudong, Shanghai, and operates a mainland China network with outlets in more than 10 major cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Tianjin.

With total assets of HK$1,732 billion as at 30 June 2020, Hang Seng Bank reported a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$9,143 million for the first half of 2020. Hang Seng Bank is a principal member of the HSBC Group, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. For further information on Hang Seng Bank, please visit the Bank's website at www.hangseng.com.

Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:29:05 UTC
