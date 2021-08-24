Hang Seng Bank : and HKQAA Team Up to Drive Green and Sustainable Financing (24 August 2021)

24 August 2021 Hang Seng and HKQAA Team Up to Drive Green and Sustainable Financing Duo aim to help companies use green financing to capture business opportunities in the GBA and to facilitate transition to low-carbon economy Hang Seng Bank (Hang Seng) and Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) announced a collaborative initiative under which they will leverage their respective strengths to promote green finance and contribute to environmental protection and sustainable development. Encompassing areas such as professional green finance certification and evaluation and sustainable and green financial product development, the collaboration will help corporates and SMEs to make their operations greener and begin transitioning towards a low-carbon future. The joint initiative also aims to advance Hong Kong's position as a leading international centre for sustainable finance and facilitate the development of innovative green finance and climate-change initiatives in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). Hang Seng is significantly stepping up its actions to expand green financing for commercial customers. With a new team focusing exclusively on green financing solutions for business customers, the Bank approved about HK$6.6 billion in green loans for projects focused mainly on green building, renewable energy and energy efficiency in the first half of this year. HKQAA is already playing an important role in this activity by providing professional low-cost assessments of many companies' green loan applications in order to help them obtain green financing approval. The scope of the increased cooperation between the two organisations is designed to drive further momentum in this growing area of business and help commercial customers to capitalise on the enormous opportunities presented by economic activity in the GBA by planning for long-term growth in a sustainable way. more…

Hang Seng and HKQAA Team Up to Drive Green and Sustainable Financing / 2 Donald Lam, Head of Commercial Banking at Hang Seng Bank, said: "Hang Seng is committed to promoting the environmental, social and governance (ESG) development of the banking industry and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. In addition to setting ourselves challenging internal targets, including being carbon-neutral in our operations by 2030, we are also actively expanding our support for customers that are seeking to operate and grow their businesses in line with good ESG principles. We are delighted to have HKQAA as a partner as we work to make it faster, easier and more cost- effective for companies to access sustainability-linked financing, and to provide customers in the GBA with more products and services that will facilitate the transition to a low- carbon future." Dr Michael Lam, Chief Executive Officer of HKQAA said, "HKQAA actively supports Hong Kong's financial and sustainable development. Being supported by the Hong Kong SAR Government, we launched the Green Finance Certification Scheme in 2018. In May of this year, in response to Government policies and market needs, we took a further step and rolled out the Green and Sustainable Finance Certification Scheme. We expect our cooperation with the Hang Seng Bank will help promote the green and sustainable economy in the region and shape a better future." # END #

