Hang Seng Bank : and The Hong Kong Council of Social Service Team Up to Launch Future Skills Fund (27 March 2022)

27 March 2022

Hang Seng and The Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Team Up to Launch 'Hang Seng Future Skills Fund'

Now Open for Application

To propel the development of future skills in Hong Kong, Hang Seng Bank and The Hong Kong Council of Social Service ('HKCSS') have teamed up to launch the 'Hang Seng Future Skills Fund' ('the Fund').

The Fund will provide support for non-subvented non-governmental organisations ('NGOs'), which currently do not receive ongoing Government funding, to implement new community projects and services that will equip their service users with future skills. These may include knowledge and skills such as financial and digital literacy and climate change awareness. The aim is to help individuals grow and thrive as 'future-ready' members of the community and further enhance Hong Kong's entrepreneurial spirit and competitive edge.

Applications for funding will be reviewed by a judging panel using a standardised set of selection criteria. A prime consideration will be how the project will equip its target population with future skills and how this will benefit the individuals and the broader community.

A total of 10 organisations will each receive HK$220,000 to implement a one-year future skills project. To further promote awareness of future skills development and the participating NGOs' initiatives, the Fund will organise a 'Favorite Project Competition'. Members of the public will be invited to vote for their preferred project.

The NGOs of the two projects obtaining the most votes will each receive an additional HK$50,000 in funding.

Broadly defined, 'future skills'1 refers to both theoretical and practical knowledge and skills that are necessary and important for work and all other aspects of life in the future. Future skills can be, but not limited to, emotional and social intelligence, judgement and decision-making, creative thinking and analysis.

May Wong, Head of Communications and Corporate Sustainability at Hang Seng Bank, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic, new trends, new technologies and a greater focus on sustainability are changing the ways we all live and work. Hang Seng believes it is vital that all segments of the community, particularly disadvantaged groups, have equal opportunity to learn future skills. This will ensure our ability to build an inclusive, dynamic and sustainable society. The Hang Seng Future Skills Fund encourages NGOs to be creative and flexible in developing projects that are tailor-made to the specific needs of their target beneficiaries."

Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive at HKCSS, said: "Hong Kong society is facing multiple challenges, especially under the pandemic. Our society needs to be well-prepared to face and deal with the changing new normal. We thank Hang Seng for setting up the Hang Seng Future Skills Fund in partnership with HKCSS, which is vital to small and medium-sized NGOs. With the donation, participating NGOs not only enhance their ability and knowledge on future skills, they also offer suitable service for and the resilience of their target group."

NGOs may submit applications from now to 25 April 2022. Please visit https://bit.ly/3NnUTqm for more details. HKCSS will be responsible for all administrative and logistical aspects of the Fund's management. The 10 selected NGOs and their projects will be announced in August 2022.

About Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability

As a homegrown financial institution, Hang Seng Bank shares the drive, determination and dreams of the people of Hong Kong and strives to do its part in building a prosperous and sustainable future for the city. Young people are key to sustainability. Engaging them and providing them with tools for development is crucial to their success. This is why a key component of Hang Seng's approach to sustainability is equipping Hong Kong young people with the skills, knowledge and self-esteem to empower them to thrive. Community programmes including "I am…Youth Portal", Hang Seng Youth Career Planning Scheme and Hang Seng Academic Assistance Programme etc. which demonstrated our commitment to nurturing young talents.

Hang Seng is also committed to the wider society and has identified four pillars in its community investment programme: equip young people with future skills for employability, improve their financial literacy and promote sustainable finance, address climate change concerns, and care for the community. In 2021, Hang Seng invested HK$31 million in community development in Hong Kong, bringing its total contribution over the past decade to HK$289 million.

About The Hong Kong Council of Social Service

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) is a federation of non-governmental social service agencies in Hong Kong. The Council represents more than 500 Agency Members, providing more than 90% of social welfare services in Hong Kong. HKCSS is committed to building a social service sector that is highly accountable, efficient, effective and responsive to social needs, upholding the long-term sustainable development of society and the well-being of all citizens.