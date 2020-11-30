Log in
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED

(11)
Hang Seng Bank : is the only Hong Kong bank selected for Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index 2020 (29 Nov 2020)

11/30/2020
29 November 2020

Hang Seng is the only Hong Kong bank selected for Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index 2020

Hang Seng Bank's continued progress to embed sustainability into its core business has been recognised internationally, with its continuous selection as a constituent stock of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index 2020 (the Index). As the only bank in Hong Kong included in the Index, Hang Seng's inclusion underlines its position as a leader in sustainability performance.

The Index is the world's leading global sustainability benchmark which measures the corporate sustainability performance of companies in Asia Pacific based on a comprehensive assessment. It represents the top 20% of the 600 largest companies in Asia-Pacific, based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Hang Seng's selection reflects the Bank's strong performance against key criteria, which included Customer Relationship Management, Policy Influence, Environmental Reporting and Social Reporting.

Louisa Cheang, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank said: "It is an honour to be included again among the world's leaders in sustainability performance. How we use resources to combat climate change is critical to our society and therefore one of the strategic priorities for Hang Seng. Our commitment to sustainability and resource efficiency is at the centre of our business model and long-term strategy. As we continue to invest to support our clients from the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we are also committed to developing solutions to support Hong Kong's economic recovery and the communities we serve."

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global: "We congratulate Hang Seng for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

Hang Seng is the only Hong Kong bank selected for Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index 2020 / 2

Hang Seng's commitment to lead by example on sustainable development has been recognised by other international organisations over the years. The Bank is a constituent stock of several respected sustainability indexes, including the FTSE4Good Developed Index (since 2001), the MSCI Pacific ex Japan SRI Index (since 2015) and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series (since 2010).

More information about Hang Seng's sustainability initiatives is available in the Bank's latest Corporate Sustainability Report: https://www.hangseng.com/cms/ccd/csr/corporate-sustainability-report-2019/en/index.html

# END #

Media enquiries

Judith Ho

(852) 3662 1229

judith.y.l.ho@hangseng.com

About Hang Seng Bank

Founded in 1933, Hang Seng Bank operates over 290 service outlets serving both personal and business customers. The Bank also maintains branches in Macau and Singapore, and a representative office in Taipei.

Established in May 2007, wholly owned subsidiary Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited is headquartered in Pudong, Shanghai, and operates a mainland China network with outlets in more than 10 major cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Tianjin.

With total assets of HK$1,732 billion as at 30 June 2020, Hang Seng Bank reported a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$9,143 million for the first half of 2020. Hang Seng Bank is a principal member of the HSBC Group, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. For further information on Hang Seng Bank, please visit the Bank's website at www.hangseng.com.

Disclaimer

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 09:48:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
