Hang Seng Bank : is the only Hong Kong bank selected for Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index 2020 (29 Nov 2020)

29 November 2020

Hang Seng is the only Hong Kong bank selected for Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index 2020

Hang Seng Bank's continued progress to embed sustainability into its core business has been recognised internationally, with its continuous selection as a constituent stock of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index 2020 (the Index). As the only bank in Hong Kong included in the Index, Hang Seng's inclusion underlines its position as a leader in sustainability performance.

The Index is the world's leading global sustainability benchmark which measures the corporate sustainability performance of companies in Asia Pacific based on a comprehensive assessment. It represents the top 20% of the 600 largest companies in Asia-Pacific, based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Hang Seng's selection reflects the Bank's strong performance against key criteria, which included Customer Relationship Management, Policy Influence, Environmental Reporting and Social Reporting.

Louisa Cheang, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank said: "It is an honour to be included again among the world's leaders in sustainability performance. How we use resources to combat climate change is critical to our society and therefore one of the strategic priorities for Hang Seng. Our commitment to sustainability and resource efficiency is at the centre of our business model and long-term strategy. As we continue to invest to support our clients from the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we are also committed to developing solutions to support Hong Kong's economic recovery and the communities we serve."

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global: "We congratulate Hang Seng for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."