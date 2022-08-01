Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hang Seng Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    11   HK0011000095

HANG SENG BANK LIMITED

(11)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:25 2022-08-01 am EDT
128.50 HKD   +1.58%
12:59aHang Seng Bank's 1st Half Net Profit Falls 46% on Year
DJ
12:34aHANG SENG BANK : 2022 Interim Results (1 August 2022)
PU
06/22HANG SENG BANK : and HKSTP in New Collaboration to Accelerate Hong Kong's Innovation Development (22 June 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hang Seng Bank's 1st Half Net Profit Falls 46% on Year

08/01/2022 | 12:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Justina Lee


Hang Seng Bank Ltd. reported a 46% decline in its first-half net profit, compared with the same period a year earlier, partly due to a significant drop in insurance income amid market uncertainties.

Net profit in the first half of the year fell to 4.70 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$598.7 million). Net interest income rose 4% to HK$12.36 billion and net fee income fell 29% to HK$2.62 billion due to weaker demand for wealth management products amid muted investor sentiment during Hong Kong's fifth Covid-19 wave, it said in a filing on Monday.

"There is no denying that the first half has been particularly difficult," said Diana Cesar, Hang Seng Bank's executive director and chief executive.

"That said, our business remains resilient...we are increasing momentum and expanding our customer base, adding value for customers and enhancing our digital and customer experience," she said.

The directors declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.70 per share, which would bring the total distribution for the first-half of the year to HK$1.40 per share.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 0058ET

All news about HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
12:59aHang Seng Bank's 1st Half Net Profit Falls 46% on Year
DJ
12:34aHANG SENG BANK : 2022 Interim Results (1 August 2022)
PU
06/22HANG SENG BANK : and HKSTP in New Collaboration to Accelerate Hong Kong's Innovation Devel..
PU
06/14Hong Kong Hang Seng Flat on Late Rally
MT
06/09HANG SENG BANK : and Chinachem Group Sign HK$1 Billion Sustainability-linked Loan Facility..
PU
05/30Betterlife Secures $24 Loan Facility from Hang Seng Bank
MT
05/11HANG SENG BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/05Hang Seng Bank Limited Announces Stepping Down of Directors
CI
04/27Hong Kong Hang Seng Nearly Flat, While Shanghai Up 2.5%
MT
04/26Hong Kong Hang Seng Edges UP 0.3%, But Shanghai Down 1.4%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 35 248 M 4 490 M 4 490 M
Net income 2022 14 423 M 1 837 M 1 837 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 242 B 30 809 M 30 809 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 396
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 126,50 HKD
Average target price 157,73 HKD
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diana Ferreira Cesar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wing Lok Leung Chief Financial Officer
Yun-Lien Lee Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Eunice Chan Chief Operating Officer
Hing Keung Tsang Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED-11.35%30 809
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.15%338 305
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.01%271 671
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%220 976
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.57%166 397
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 363