  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hang Seng Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    11   HK0011000095

HANG SENG BANK LIMITED

(11)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:15:53 2023-02-21 am EST
128.10 HKD   +3.22%
02/20Hang Seng Bank's 2022 Net Profit Fell on Higher Expected Credit Losses
DJ
02/20Hang Seng Bank : 2022 Annual Results (21 February 2023)
PU
02/01Hong Kong's Q4 GDP down 4.2% y/y, 4th quarter of contraction
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hang Seng Bank's 2022 Net Profit Fell on Higher Expected Credit Losses

02/20/2023 | 11:58pm EST
By Ronnie Harui


Hang Seng Bank Ltd. reported a 27% drop in its 2022 net profit due to the increase in expected credit losses to reflect higher risks for borrowers in mainland China's commercial real estate sector.

Net profit for 2022 dropped to 10.165 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.30 billion) from HK$13.960 billion in 2021, the bank said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Tuesday. Net interest income rose to HK$28.98 billion in 2022 from HK$23.82 billion in 2021. Net operating income before changes in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges rose to HK$33.97 billion in 2022 from HK$33.18 billion in 2021.

"2022 has been a challenging year with market volatilities arising from new Covid outbreaks, international geopolitical tensions and global economic conditions," said Diana Cesar, Hang Seng Bank's executive director and chief executive, in a statement. "That said, the performance also reflects positive effects of the implementation of our long-term transformation strategy," she added.

As a bank with deep local roots and a long-term growth viewpoint, Hang Seng Bank is "well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities" which China's Greater Bay Area offers, said Irene Lee, the bank's chairman.

Hang Seng Bank also reported a fourth interim dividend of HK$2.00 a share, which brings the total dividends for 2022 to HK$4.10 a share.


Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 2357ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED 3.14% 128.1 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
HECKLER & KOCH AG -0.94% 105 Real-time Quote.-13.82%
Financials
Sales 2022 34 116 M 4 355 M 4 355 M
Net income 2022 11 851 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 237 B 30 285 M 30 285 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 123
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 124,10 HKD
Average target price 142,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diana Ferreira Cesar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Say Pin Saw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yun Lien Lee Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wai Man Chiu Chief Operating Officer
Hing Keung Tsang Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED-5.01%30 049
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.50%212 285
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 162