Hang Seng China New Economy Index ETF Lists today (11 November 2021)

The Manager may at its discretion pay distribution out of gross income while charging/paying all or part of the Fund's fees and expenses to/out of the capital of the Fund (resulting in an increase in distributable income for the payment of distribution by the Fund), and thereby effectively pay distributions out of the capital of the Fund.

The Manager may at its discretion pay dividend out of capital or effectively out of the capital^ of the Fund. Payment of dividends out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any such capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Unit.

"HSCNE ETF" is also subject to investment risk, currency and exchange rate control risk, equity market risk, PRC market and concentration risks, risks relating to investments in "New Economy" companies, risks associated with investments in companies with weighted voting rights, Stock Connect risk, U.S. market risk/ADRs associated risk, PRC tax risk, RMB currency and conversion risk relating to RMB denominated securities, trading risk, trading differences risk, passive investment risk, reliance on market maker risk, tracking error risk, termination risk and reliance on the same group risk.

As "HSCNE ETF"'s investments are concentrated in a specific geographical location (i.e. the PRC), the value of "HSCNE ETF" may be more volatile than that of a fund having a more diverse portfolio of investments. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the PRC market.

As "HSCNE ETF" invests primarily in securities of companies classified under the industries that are perceived as "New Economy" under the Hang Seng Industry Classification System, an investment in "HSCNE ETF" may be more vulnerable to price fluctuations of securities of companies in these industries and other factors that particularly affect these industries as compared to an investment in a fund having a more diverse portfolio of investments. In addition, the valuation of securities associated with "New Economy" industries may be higher than those of more traditional industries, and "HSCNE ETF" may suffer a loss when there is a revaluation of these securities or subject to significant instability and fluctuations in valuations.

The investment objective of Hang Seng China New Economy Index ETF ("HSCNE ETF") is to match, as closely as practicable, before fees and expenses, the HKD denominated total return performance (net of withholding tax) of the Hang Seng China New Economy Index (the "Index") through investing primarily in the constituent securities of the index.

Wilfred Sit, Chief Investment Officer of Hang Seng Investment, said: "We see 'New Economy' as the driving force of future economic growth that goes beyond the technology sector. It is not limited to digital and internet related platforms but includes a broad array of investment opportunities across different industries ranging from healthcare, consumer related to new energy as well as ESG related themes. We see this as a blossoming segment not only for now, but for years to come."

Rosita Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Seng Investment, said: "The Hang Seng China New Economy Index ETF not only further enriches our portfolio of ETFs, but also offers investors a new opportunity to capture the growing potential of the New Economy sector while diversifying their risk by investing in a basket of securities. Going forward, we will continue to develop more ETF products with innovative and diverse themes to meet the needs of different types of investors."

The Hang Seng China New Economy Index reflects the performance of Chinese companies that are listed in Hong Kong, the mainland China or the US, and are classified in sub-sectors and industry segments that are perceived as being part of the New Economy. The ETF has successfully completed its initial offering on 9 November at an issue price of HK$11.7335 per unit. Units will be listed for trading at a board lot size of 100 units. The management fee is 0.25% per annum. Investors can capture the growth of the sectors of China New Economy through investing into the ETFs with the investment amount of around HK$1173 per board lot.

The latest addition to Hang Seng Investment Management Limited's ('Hang Seng Investment') exchange-traded fund ('ETF') portfolio - the Hang Seng China New Economy Index ETF - made its trading debut on HKEX today (Stock code: 3176). This new ETF tracks the performance of the Hang Seng China New Economy Index, which aims to capture the potential growth of the 'New Economy'1 segments in China.

