Hang Seng and Hong Kong Table Tennis Association Co-Host ‘Hang Seng Table Tennis Academy - Ping-Pong Carnival' HK Table Tennis Elite Team Come Together with Local Community to Celebrate Bank's 30-year Support for Hong Kong Table Tennis (30 Oct 2021)

30 October 2021

Hang Seng and Hong Kong Table Tennis Association Co-Host 'Hang Seng Table Tennis Academy - Ping-Pong Carnival'

HK Table Tennis Elite Team Come Together with Local Community to

Celebrate Bank's 30-year Support for Hong Kong Table Tennis

Hang Seng Bank ('Hang Seng') today joined with its long-term community partner, Hong Kong Table Tennis Association ('HKTTA'), to host 'Hang Seng Table Tennis Academy - Ping-Pong Carnival' at Olympian City. As part of celebrating the Bank's 30 years of support for the development of table tennis in Hong Kong, the two-day community event (30/31 October) offers members of the public the chance to revisit the best moments in Hong Kong table tennis and experience the fun and excitement of engaging with sport.

In addition to nurturing Hong Kong sports talent, Hang Seng's strong commitment to table tennis reflects its desire to help young people establish personal goals and develop valuable life skills such as perseverance by engaging in sport. Through training programmes and other activities, participants build greater self-belief and learn how to positively face and overcome challenges.

This year has been fruitful for the Hong Kong Table Tennis Team. This group of locally-born-and- bred world-class athletes scored big at the Olympic Games to record Hong Kong's best-ever performance at an international level. The fact that most of the team's members graduated from Hang Seng Table Tennis Academy is testimony to Hang Seng and HKTTA's commitment and success in training young players and promoting table tennis development.

Mr Tony Yue, Chairman of Hong Kong Table Tennis Association, said: "The Hong Kong Table Tennis Association and Hang Seng Bank have established a long-termpartnership of 30 years. Hong Kong has produced many outstanding athletes thanks to the support of Hang Seng. The hard work of our coaches, athletes and staff has been facilitated and we have attained great results in world-classcompetitions due to this collective effort. HKTTA will continue to nurture more youth athletes and elevate the standards of table tennis in Hong Kong."

Ms Wendy Yuen, Head of Retail Distribution, Hang Seng Bank, said: "Hang Seng nurtures the youth of Hong Kong through a variety of programmes that aim to enhance skills and knowledge and instil an 'athletic spirit' of perseverance when facing challenges. We have supported the development of table tennis in partnership with HKTTA for 30 years with fruitful results, including Hong Kong's recent Olympic triumph. Looking ahead, we will continue to support the local community and youth development and help build a sustainable green society."

Members of the Hong Kong Table Tennis Team who participated in the event today include Doo Hoi Kem, Minnie Soo Wai Yam, Lee Ho Ching, Wong Chun Ting, Lam Siu Hang and Ho Kwan Kit,

