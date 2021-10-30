Hang Seng and Hong Kong Table Tennis Association Co-Host ‘Hang Seng Table Tennis Academy - Ping-Pong Carnival' HK Table Tennis Elite Team Come Together with Local Community to Celebrate Bank's 30-year Support for Hong Kong Table Tennis (30 Oct 2021)

30 October 2021
Hang Seng and Hong Kong Table Tennis Association Co-Host 'Hang Seng Table Tennis Academy - Ping-Pong Carnival'
HK Table Tennis Elite Team Come Together with Local Community to
Celebrate Bank's 30-year Support for Hong Kong Table Tennis
Hang Seng Bank ('Hang Seng') today joined with its long-term community partner, Hong Kong Table Tennis Association ('HKTTA'), to host 'Hang Seng Table Tennis Academy - Ping-Pong Carnival' at Olympian City. As part of celebrating the Bank's 30 years of support for the development of table tennis in Hong Kong, the two-day community event (30/31 October) offers members of the public the chance to revisit the best moments in Hong Kong table tennis and experience the fun and excitement of engaging with sport.
In addition to nurturing Hong Kong sports talent, Hang Seng's strong commitment to table tennis reflects its desire to help young people establish personal goals and develop valuable life skills such as perseverance by engaging in sport. Through training programmes and other activities, participants build greater self-belief and learn how to positively face and overcome challenges.
This year has been fruitful for the Hong Kong Table Tennis Team. This group of locally-born-and- bred world-class athletes scored big at the Olympic Games to record Hong Kong's best-ever performance at an international level. The fact that most of the team's members graduated from Hang Seng Table Tennis Academy is testimony to Hang Seng and HKTTA's commitment and success in training young players and promoting table tennis development.
Mr Tony Yue, Chairman of Hong Kong Table Tennis Association, said: "The Hong Kong Table Tennis Association and Hang Seng Bank have established a long-termpartnership of 30 years. Hong Kong has produced many outstanding athletes thanks to the support of Hang Seng. The hard work of our coaches, athletes and staff has been facilitated and we have attained great results in world-classcompetitions due to this collective effort. HKTTA will continue to nurture more youth athletes and elevate the standards of table tennis in Hong Kong."
Ms Wendy Yuen, Head of Retail Distribution, Hang Seng Bank, said: "Hang Seng nurtures the youth of Hong Kong through a variety of programmes that aim to enhance skills and knowledge and instil an 'athletic spirit' of perseverance when facing challenges. We have supported the development of table tennis in partnership with HKTTA for 30 years with fruitful results, including Hong Kong's recent Olympic triumph. Looking ahead, we will continue to support the local community and youth development and help build a sustainable green society."
Members of the Hong Kong Table Tennis Team who participated in the event today include Doo Hoi Kem, Minnie Soo Wai Yam, Lee Ho Ching, Wong Chun Ting, Lam Siu Hang and Ho Kwan Kit,
as well as coaches Li Ching and Ko Lai Chak. The team representatives interacted with the public and shared their personal thoughts and competition experiences. One of the highlights of the Carnival was the friendly match between Hong Kong Team members and their coaches. One key match featured former 'ping pong duo' and current Hong Kong Team coaches, Li Ching and Ko Lai Chak, who played against Hong Kong Team's members Doo and Wong. In another match, female team players Soo and Lee took on male team players Lam and Ho. Although these were friendly matches, the competitive spirit and game play was very exciting and intense, with the players being encouraged by supportive cheers and chants from the spectating public.
'Hang Seng Table Tennis Academy - Ping-Pong Carnival' runs until 18:00 on 31 October 2021 (Sunday) at Olympian City. In addition to the 'Together 30' Exhibition, there are also a number of interactive games and displays for the public to enjoy.
30th Anniversary Film Premiere and 'Together 30' Exhibition
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the collaboration between Hang Seng and HKTTA, as well as the 20th founding anniversary of HSTTA. To celebrate these milestones, a special anniversary film is being premiered and screened at the Carnival. Featuring many familiar past and present faces of local table tennis, the film provides viewers with an opportunity to recall some of the best moments in table tennis development in Hong Kong.
The 'Together 30' exhibition showcases precious historical artefacts related to table tennis in Hong Kong, including publications, trophies, photos and personal items kindly provided for display by the athletes.
Exciting Games For All
The Carnival offers various table tennis related activities, including virtual reality ping pong challenges and other exciting games, and table tennis themed handicraft workshops. There are also life-sized standees of Hong Kong Table Tennis Team members that offer individuals the chance to pose and take photos with their sporting heroes.
Photo Caption
1. Ms Wendy Yuen (2nd left, last row), Head of Retail Distribution, Hang Seng Bank; Ms Wendy Ho (2nd right, last row), Head of Business Banking, Hang Seng Bank; Mr Tony Yue (middle, last row), Chairman of Hong Kong Table Tennis Association together with members and coaches of the Hong Kong Table Tennis Team to join group photo taking
2. Hong Kong Team members (from left) Wong Chun Ting, Lam Siu Hang, Ho Kwan Kit and Ng Pak Nam sharing thoughts on competing at a world-class level
3. Hong Kong Team members (from left) Minnie Soo Wai Yam, Lee Ho Ching and Doo Hoi Kem sharing thoughts on competing at a world-class level
4. Hong Kong Team coaches (from right) Li Ching and Ko Lai Chak sharing thoughts on nurturing elite athletes
5. Ms Wendy Ho, Head of Business Banking, Hang Seng Bank pairs up with Hong Kong Team member Wong Chun Ting to play the ping pong game
6. Friendly match - Hong Kong Team coaches Li Ching and Ko Lai Chak playing against Hong Kong Team members Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting
