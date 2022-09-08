Hang Seng and PolyU join hands to launch ‘Hang Seng x PolyU Sustainable Future Challenge:Textile and Fashion' (8 September 2022)

18 August 2022

Hang Seng Future Skills Fund Supports Eight Local Community Projects

To launch creative social service in future skills development and to foster a sustainable community

Hang Seng Bank is dedicated in community investment and is committed to create a more prosperous and sustainable future for Hong Kong. 'Hang Seng Future Skills Fund' ('the Fund'), a joint initiative of Hang Seng Bank and The Hong Kong Council of Social Service ('HKCSS'), today announced that eight community projects have been selected and that each will receive up to HK$220,000 to support the implementation of proposals that will equip their service users with valuable new skills and knowledge that they need to thrive in the ever-changing world.

May Wong, Head of Communications and Corporate Sustainability at Hang Seng Bank, said: "We continuously strive to identify the imminent social needs and are committed to support the vulnerable and disadvantaged groups. To this end, the Fund will support non-governmental organisations ('NGOs') which are of limited resources, in small and medium-size and without receiving any funding from the government. We believe the selected NGOs can create and design innovative community services and projects, helping the needy to be "future-skills" ready, as well as enhancing their employability and competitiveness.

Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of HKCSS, said: "We thank Hang Seng for setting up the Hang Seng Future Skills Fund in partnership with HKCSS, which is vital to small and medium-sized NGOs. We are delighted that the selected projects are diversified and creative ranging from various skills and knowledge of main topics on future skills as a bridge of connecting service users and society."

The Fund will enable NGOs to develop and bring up new and creative community projects to build future readiness and competitiveness for their service users. NGOs are invited to submit proposals of future skills, which are creative and provide various highly focused services to local under-privileged groups across three major themes i.e., addressing climate change, promoting financial literacy, digital literacy and inclusion.