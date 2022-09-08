Hang Seng and PolyU join hands to launch ‘Hang Seng x PolyU Sustainable Future Challenge:Textile and Fashion' (8 September 2022)

18 August 2022
Hang Seng Future Skills Fund Supports Eight Local Community Projects
To launch creative social service in future skills development and to foster a sustainable community
Hang Seng Bank is dedicated in community investment and is committed to create a more prosperous and sustainable future for Hong Kong. 'Hang Seng Future Skills Fund' ('the Fund'), a joint initiative of Hang Seng Bank and The Hong Kong Council of Social Service ('HKCSS'), today announced that eight community projects have been selected and that each will receive up to HK$220,000 to support the implementation of proposals that will equip their service users with valuable new skills and knowledge that they need to thrive in the ever-changing world.
May Wong, Head of Communications and Corporate Sustainability at Hang Seng Bank, said: "We continuously strive to identify the imminent social needs and are committed to support the vulnerable and disadvantaged groups. To this end, the Fund will support non-governmental organisations ('NGOs') which are of limited resources, in small and medium-size and without receiving any funding from the government. We believe the selected NGOs can create and design innovative community services and projects, helping the needy to be "future-skills" ready, as well as enhancing their employability and competitiveness.
Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of HKCSS, said: "We thank Hang Seng for setting up the Hang Seng Future Skills Fund in partnership with HKCSS, which is vital to small and medium-sized NGOs. We are delighted that the selected projects are diversified and creative ranging from various skills and knowledge of main topics on future skills as a bridge of connecting service users and society."
The Fund will enable NGOs to develop and bring up new and creative community projects to build future readiness and competitiveness for their service users. NGOs are invited to submit proposals of future skills, which are creative and provide various highly focused services to local under-privileged groups across three major themes i.e., addressing climate change, promoting financial literacy, digital literacy and inclusion.
After evaluation, the judge panel has selected eight innovative projects, with a range of diversified beneficiaries including people with physical disabilities, ethnic minorities, out-of-school youth and students with special educational needs etc.
Three of the funded projects will focus on climate change which will help the hearing- impaired to develop skills to support a sustainable and low-carbon society. While the other projects will be supporting the disabled persons, students with special educational needs, ethnic minority youth and foreign domestic helpers to improve their financial inclusion and digital literacy. Uplifting their soft skills in order to enhance their employability is another key objective, e.g. problem-solving analytical and networking skills.
All selected projects will commence in coming September, they will last for one year. To further promote awareness of the Fund and the community projects of the supported NGOs, the public will be encouraged to vote for their favourite initiative in a 'Favorite Project Competition'. The NGOs of the two projects that receive the most votes will each be awarded an additional HK$50,000 in funding.
For more information on the funded community projects, please visit: Hang Seng
Future Skills Fund: Results Announcement.
About Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability
As a homegrown financial institution, Hang Seng Bank shares the drive, determination and dreams of the people of Hong Kong and strives to do its part in building a prosperous and sustainable future for the city. Young people are key to sustainability. Engaging them and providing them with tools for development is crucial to their success. This is why a key component of Hang Seng's approach to sustainability is equipping Hong Kong young people with the skills, knowledge and self-esteem to empower them to thrive. Community programmes including "I am…Youth Portal", Hang Seng Youth Career Planning Scheme and Hang Seng Academic Assistance Programme etc. which demonstrated our commitment to nurturing young talents.
Hang Seng is also committed to the wider society and has identified four pillars in its community investment programme: equip young people with future skills for employability, improve their financial literacy and promote sustainable finance, address climate change concerns, and care for the community. In 2021, Hang Seng invested HK$31 million in community development in Hong Kong, bringing its total contribution over the past decade to HK$289 million.
About The Hong Kong Council of Social Service
Established in 1947, the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) is a statutory body aimed at driving an impact-oriented, collaborative and innovative social service sector. The Council serves as a collaboration and co-creation platform that brings together stakeholders for advancing the well-being of Hong Kong community. The Council has over 500 Agency Members that provide quality social services for those in need through their service units all over the territory.