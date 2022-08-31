Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hanger, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNGR   US41043F2083

HANGER, INC.

(HNGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:21 2022-08-31 pm EDT
18.65 USD   -0.08%
11:54aHANGER INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hanger, Inc. - HNGR
BU
08/10HANGER INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hanger, Inc. - HNGR
PR
08/08HANGER : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HANGER INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hanger, Inc. - HNGR

08/31/2022 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) to Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Hanger will receive only $18.75 in cash for each share of Hanger that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hngr/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HANGER, INC.
11:54aHANGER INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
08/10HANGER INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
08/08HANGER : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08HANGER : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08Hanger Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Top Street Estimates -- Shares Gain After-Hours
MT
08/08HANGER, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/08Hanger, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
08/08HANGER, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08Earnings Flash (HNGR) HANGER Reports Q2 EPS $0.35
MT
08/08Earnings Flash (HNGR) HANGER Reports Q2 Revenue $312M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANGER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 213 M - -
Net income 2022 37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 730 M 730 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart HANGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hanger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,66 $
Average target price 18,75 $
Spread / Average Target 0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vinit K. Asar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Kiraly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Begley Non-Executive Chairman
C. Scott Ranson Chief Information Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
James H. Campbell Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANGER, INC.2.92%730
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.96%29 192
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-30.62%13 857
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES22.83%12 312
IHH HEALTHCARE-15.53%12 181
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-1.22%11 074