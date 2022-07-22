Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hanger, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HNGR   US41043F2083

HANGER, INC.

(HNGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
18.43 USD   +24.95%
07/22HANGER INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hanger, Inc. - HNGR
BU
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Extend Afternoon Retreat
MT
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Sputtering in Friday Trade
MT
Summary 
Summary

HANGER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hanger, Inc. - HNGR

07/22/2022 | 07:34pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) to Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Hanger will receive only $18.75 in cash for each share of Hanger that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hngr/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 211 M - -
Net income 2022 37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 721 M 721 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart HANGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hanger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,43 $
Average target price 21,38 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vinit K. Asar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Kiraly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher B. Begley Non-Executive Chairman
C. Scott Ranson Chief Information Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
James H. Campbell Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANGER, INC.-18.64%576
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.2.02%34 911
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY24.91%18 776
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-23.93%15 322
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-11.72%12 738
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.39%11 552